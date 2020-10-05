AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional — CAI vs. Providence, 5 p.m.
Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional — Charlestown vs. Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.; Salem vs. Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Seymour Sectional — New Albany vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Silver Creek Regional — Jeffersonville vs. Charlestown & Floyd Central vs. New Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional — Bedford NL vs. Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.; Floyd Central vs. Seymour, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Madison Sectional — Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Trinity Lutheran at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
Austin at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' soccer
Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinals — Jeffersonville vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinals — Rock Creek vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Silver Creek Regional final, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Henryville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
New Washington at South Central, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston
4:30 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
8:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego
9:30 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NBA
9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — NHL Draft: Round 1
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.