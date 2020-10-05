AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional — CAI vs. Providence, 5 p.m.

     Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional — Charlestown vs. Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.; Salem vs. Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

      Class 3A Seymour Sectional — New Albany vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m.

Boys' tennis

     Silver Creek Regional — Jeffersonville vs. Charlestown & Floyd Central vs. New Albany, 4:30 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional — Bedford NL vs. Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.; Floyd Central vs. Seymour, 7 p.m.

      Class 2A Madison Sectional — Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

     Trinity Lutheran at Rock Creek, 7 p.m. 

     Austin at Silver Creek, 7 p.m. 

     Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY

Boys' soccer

     Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinals — Jeffersonville vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.

     Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinals — Rock Creek vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.

      Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Boys' tennis

     Silver Creek Regional final, 4:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Henryville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

     New Washington at South Central, 6 p.m. 

     New Albany at Salem, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston

     4:30 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

     8:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NBA 

     9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN — NHL Draft: Round 1

TENNIS

     6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA 

     7 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

