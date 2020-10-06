AREA CALENDAR TODAY Boys’ soccer

Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinals — Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinals — Rock Creek vs. Henryville, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Silver Creek Regional final, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Henryville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.

New Washington at South Central, 6 p.m.

New Albany at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY Girls’ soccer

Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals — Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m.; Jennings County vs. New Albany, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Madison Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class A Providence Sectional semifinal — Providence vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Southwestern at Henryville, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at CAI, 7 p.m.

Madison at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at New Albany, 7 p.m.

Clarksville at Corydon Central, 7 p .m.

Providence at Louisville Manual, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsburg at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR TODAY HORSE RACING

4 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky.

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:08 p.m., MLBN — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston

3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego

9:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NHL

11:30 a.m., NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

THURSDAY LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 3

3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4 (if necessary)

7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4 (if necessary)

9:08 p.m., MLBN — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 3

NFL

8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago

