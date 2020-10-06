AREA CALENDAR TODAY Boys’ soccer
Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinals — Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinals — Rock Creek vs. Henryville, 5 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Silver Creek Regional final, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Henryville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
New Washington at South Central, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY Girls’ soccer
Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals — Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m.; Jennings County vs. New Albany, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Madison Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Providence Sectional semifinal — Providence vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Southwestern at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at CAI, 7 p.m.
Madison at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Corydon Central, 7 p .m.
Providence at Louisville Manual, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR TODAY HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:08 p.m., MLBN — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston
3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NHL
11:30 a.m., NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
THURSDAY LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 3
3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4 (if necessary)
7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4 (if necessary)
9:08 p.m., MLBN — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 3
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.