AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' soccer
Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals — Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m.; Jennings County vs. New Albany, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Madison Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.; Silver Creek vs. Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Providence Sectional semifinal — Providence vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Southwestern at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at CAI, 7 p.m.
Madison at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Corydon Central, 7 p .m.
Providence at Louisville Manual, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 7 p.m.
Corydon Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.
Madison at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 7 p.m.
Milan at Providence, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Edinburgh, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulane at Houston
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston
3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (if necessary)
7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m., MLBN — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
9 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
11 a.m., NBC, NBCSN — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
FRIDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN, WRKD-790 AM — Louisville at Georgia Tech
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 4 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston
3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 5 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NBA
9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
8:45 a.m., TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
11 a.m., NBC — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
