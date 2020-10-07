AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' soccer

     Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals — Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m.; Jennings County vs. New Albany, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Madison Sectional semifinals — Corydon Central vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.Silver Creek vs. Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

     Class A Providence Sectional semifinal — Providence vs. Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

     Southwestern at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at CAI, 7 p.m. 

     Madison at Floyd Central, 7 p.m. 

     Trinity Lutheran at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Corydon Central, 7 p .m. 

     Providence at Louisville Manual, 7:30 p.m. 

     Scottsburg at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Football

     Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

     Charlestown at Salem, 7 p.m.

     Corydon Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

     Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.

     Madison at New Albany, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 7 p.m.

     Milan at Providence, 7 p.m.

     Rock Creek at Edinburgh, 7 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulane at Houston

GOLF

     1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston

    3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (if necessary)

    7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego

     9:08 p.m., MLBN — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

     9 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

     11 a.m., NBC, NBCSN — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris 

FRIDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN, WRKD-790 AM — Louisville at Georgia Tech

GOLF

     1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

     8:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 4 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston

    3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 5 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego

     9:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NBA

     9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

     8:45 a.m., TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

     11 a.m., NBC — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

