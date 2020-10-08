AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Football
Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 7 p.m.
Corydon Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.
Madison at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 7 p.m.
Milan at Providence, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Edinburgh, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys' soccer
Class 3A Seymour Sectional final — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional final — Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final — Henryville vs. Providence, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Jasper Semistate — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus North, noon
Girls' soccer
Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional final, 2 p.m.
Class 2A Madison Sectional final, 2 p.m.
Class A Providence Sectional final, 2 p.m.
Cross country
Austin Sectional, 10 a.m.
Crawford County Sectional, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Floyd Central at Carmel Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Washington Invitational (Charlestown, Clarksville), 9 a.m.
Silver Creek at Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany, Rock Creek at Lawrence North Invitational, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOXING
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN, WRKD-790 AM — Louisville at Georgia Tech
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Brownstown Central at Silver Creek & Madison at New Albany
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 4 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston
3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 5 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ESPNU — Clemson at North Carolina
8 p.m., ACCN — Duke at North Carolina State
NBA
9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
8:45 a.m., TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
11 a.m., NBC — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Championship Boxing: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Noon, ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
Noon, ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
Noon, ESPN2 — Texas State at Troy
Noon, ESPNU —Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
Noon, FOX — Texas at Oklahoma
Noon, SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m., ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
3:30 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-San Antonio at Brigham Young
4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
4 p.m., ESPNU — Middle Tennessee at Florida International
4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at TCU
4 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
6 p.m., ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
7:30 p.m., ABC — Miami at Clemson
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech
7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Mississippi State at Kentucky
8 p.m., ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
9 p.m., ESPN — Missouri at Louisiana State
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 5 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston
8:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
5:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.