TODAY

Football

     Brownstown Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

     Charlestown at Salem, 7 p.m.

     Corydon Central at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

     Floyd Central at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.

     Madison at New Albany, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 7 p.m.

     Milan at Providence, 7 p.m.

     Rock Creek at Edinburgh, 7 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Boys' soccer

     Class 3A Seymour Sectional final — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional final — Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7 p.m. 

     Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final — Henryville vs. Providence, 7 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Jasper Semistate — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus North, noon

Girls' soccer

     Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional final, 2 p.m. 

     Class 2A Madison Sectional final, 2 p.m. 

     Class A Providence Sectional final, 2 p.m. 

Cross country

     Austin Sectional, 10 a.m.

     Crawford County Sectional, 11 a.m.      

Volleyball

     Floyd Central at Carmel Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     New Washington Invitational (Charlestown, Clarksville), 9 a.m.  

     Silver Creek at Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     New Albany, Rock Creek at Lawrence North Invitational, 10 a.m.  

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

BOXING

     10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    7 p.m., ESPN, WRKD-790 AM — Louisville at Georgia Tech

GOLF

     1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

    5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

    8:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

     6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

     7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Brownstown Central at Silver Creek & Madison at New Albany

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

     3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    2:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 4 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston

    3:35 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    7:10 p.m., TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 5 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego

    9:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

     6 p.m., ESPNU — Clemson at North Carolina

     8 p.m., ACCN — Duke at North Carolina State

NBA

    9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

    5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

    8:45 a.m., TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

    11 a.m., NBC — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

    5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

     7 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     6 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

  

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

     3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

BOXING

     9 p.m., SHO — Championship Boxing: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

     Noon, ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia

     Noon, ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

     Noon, ESPN2 — Texas State at Troy

     Noon, ESPNU —Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty

     Noon, FOX — Texas at Oklahoma

     Noon, SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Georgia 

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-San Antonio at Brigham Young

     4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Middle Tennessee at Florida International

     4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at TCU

     4 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

     6 p.m., ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Miami at Clemson

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech

     7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Mississippi State at Kentucky

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas

     9 p.m., ESPN — Missouri at Louisiana State

GOLF

     11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    4:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 5 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston

    8:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

     5:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris 

