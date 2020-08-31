AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Silver Creek at Bedford NL, 6 p.m. 

     Henryville at Scottsburg, 6 p.m. 

     North Harrison at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Madison at Charlestown, 6 p.m. 

     Seymour at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Jasper, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. 

     Borden at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m. 

     Seymour at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. 

     Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m. 

Cross country

     New Washington at Crothersville, 5 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     New Albany at Corydon Central, 4 p.m. at Old Capital 

     Madison at Floyd Central, 5 p.m. at Valley View

     Jeffersonville, South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m. at Champions Pointe

 Girls' soccer

     Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Austin at Clarksville, 6 p.m. 

     Medora at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     Southwestern at Charlestown, 6 p.m. 

     Seymour at Floyd Central, 7 p.m. 

     New Albany at Providence, 7 p.m.

     Rock Creek at CAI, 7 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY

Boys' tennis

     North Harrison at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     Clarksville, North Harrison, Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 4:15 p.m. at Old Capital

     Madison, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Girls' soccer

     Charlestown at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

 Volleyball

     Madison at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at South Central, 6 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at New Washington, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m. (Wednesday), FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond

HORSE RACING

     11 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — Toronto at Miami

     8 p.m., MLBN — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

MEN'S SOCCER

     7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

NBA

     5:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     8:30 p.m., ABC — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

     Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     5 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

