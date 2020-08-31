AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Silver Creek at Bedford NL, 6 p.m.
Henryville at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
North Harrison at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Madison at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Seymour at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jasper, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Borden at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Seymour at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Cross country
New Washington at Crothersville, 5 p.m.
Girls' golf
New Albany at Corydon Central, 4 p.m. at Old Capital
Madison at Floyd Central, 5 p.m. at Valley View
Jeffersonville, South Central at Henryville, 5 p.m. at Champions Pointe
Girls' soccer
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Austin at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Medora at New Washington, 6 p.m.
Southwestern at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Providence, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at CAI, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' tennis
North Harrison at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Girls' golf
Clarksville, North Harrison, Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 4:15 p.m. at Old Capital
Madison, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Girls' soccer
Charlestown at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Madison at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at South Central, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at New Washington, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Wednesday), FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond
HORSE RACING
11 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Toronto at Miami
8 p.m., MLBN — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
9:30 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
MEN'S SOCCER
7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
NBA
5:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., ABC — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
