AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     CAI at Scottsburg, 6 p.m. 

     Seymour at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at CAI, 5 p.m. 

     Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

     New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe 

     Jeffersonville, Corydon Central at Salem, 4:30 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     New Albany at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.

     Providence at Madison,  6 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Henryville at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     New Albany at Floyd Central, 7 p.m. 

     Providence at Columbus East, 7 p.m.  

     Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m. 

     South Central at Rock Creek, 7 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Boys' tennis

     Southwestern at New Washington, 4:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Homestead, TBD

Football 

     Floyd Central at New Albany, 7 p.m.

     Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.

     Clarksville at Providence, 7 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Eastern, 7 p.m.

     North Harrison at Charlestown, 7 p.m.

     Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7 p.m.           

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda

     5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong

AUTO RACING

     8 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

     4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.)

CYCLING

     6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles

     6:30 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal

     9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal

     Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

     4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.

     7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

     6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION     

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis

     6 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego

NFL

     8:30 p.m., NBC — Houston at Kansas City

NBA 

     7 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

     12:55 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC

     3 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Castleford

     6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

     3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

     9 p.m., ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

     6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     8 p.m., ESPNEWS — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

HIGH SCHOOL POLLS

CROSS COUNTRY

IATCCC RANKINGS

    Boys: 1. Columbus North, 2. Carmel, 3. Noblesville, 4. Brebeuf, 5. Fishers, 6. Hamilton SE, 7. Center Grove, 8. Franklin Central, 9. Floyd Central, 10. Zionsville, 11. Bloomington South, 12. Northview, 13. FW Concordia, 14. North Central, 15. Goshen, 16. Crown Point, 17. Bloomington North, 18. Lake Central, 19. Chesterton, 20. Westfield, 21. Westview, 22. Guerin Catholic, 23. Brownsburg, 24. Terre Haute North, 25. Warsaw.

    Girls: 1. Carmel, 2. FW Carroll, 3. Columbus North, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Zionsville, 6. Franklin Central, 7. Penn, 8. Chesterton, 9. Noblesville, 10. North Central, 11. Floyd Central, 12. Brownsburg, 13. Homestead, 14. West Lafayette, 15. Fishers, 16. Bloomington North, 17. Northview, 18. FW Concordia, 19. Westfield, 20. Lake Central, 21. Brebeuf, 22. Franklin, 23. Edgewood, 24. Bishop Chatard, 25. Center Grove. 

GIRLS' GOLF

IHSGCA RANKINGS

     1. Evansville North (6 1st-place votes), 2. Carmel, 3. Westfield, 4. Homestead, 5. Center Grove, 6. Columbus North, 7. Noblesville, 8. Hamilton SE, 9. Franklin, 10. Zionsville, 11. Crown Point, 12. Castle, 13. Brownsburg, 14 (tie). NorthWood, Western, 16. Floyd Central, 17. Penn, 18. Guerin Catholic, 19. Concord, 20. Lebanon. 

SOCCER

ISCA POLLS

Boys

     Class 3A: 1. North Central, 2. Noblesville, 3. Chesterton, 4. Zionsville, 5. Hamilton SE, 6. Northridge, 7. Carmel, 8. FW Carroll, 9. Crown Point, 10. Castle, 11. Elkhart, 12. Pike, 13. Fishers, 14. Avon, 15. Evansville North, 16. Center Grove, 17. Bloomington South, 18. Plymouth, 19. Westfield, 20. Munster. 

     Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. Evansville Memorial, 3. Concordia Lutheran, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. Gibson Southern, 6. Speedway, 7. Washington Community, 8. West Lafayette, 9. Leo, 10. Brebeuf Jesuit, 11. NorthWood, 12. Oak Hill, 13. Yorktown, 14. Heritage Hills, 15. Tri-West, 16. West Noble, 17. Batesville, 18. SB St. Joseph, 19. Mt. Vernon, 20. Lebanon. 

     Class A: 1. Argos, 2. Lakewood Park Christian, 3. Providence, 4. Jac-Cen-Del, 5. Park Tudor, 6. Greenwood Christian Academy, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. South Knox, 9. Indy Lutheran, 10. Scecina Memorial, 11. Cascade, 12. Covington, 13. Central Christian Academy, 14. Lakeland Christian Academy, 15. South Spencer, 16. Bethany Christian, 17. Illiana Christian, 18. Southwestern (Shelby), 19. Bethesda Christian, 20. North White.

Girls

     Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton SE, 4. Valparaiso, 5. SB St. Joseph, 6. Ev. Memorial, 7. Bloomington South, 8. Avon, 9. Guerin Catholic, 10. Castle, 11. Homestead, 12. Fishers, 13. Columbus North, 14. East Central, 15. Crown Point, 16. Carroll, 17. Zionsville, 18. Ev. Reitz, 19. North Central, 20 (tie). Center Grove, Lafayette Harrison & Plainfield 

     Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. Bishop Chatard, 3. Bishop Dwenger, 4. Ev. Mater Dei, 5. Cathedral, 6. South Dearborn, 7. Heritage Hills, 8. Hamilton Heights, 9. Brebeuf Jesuit, 10. Batesville, 11. Northview, 12. DeKalb, 13. Wheeler, 14. Silver Creek, 15. Leo, 16. Tri West, 17. Lawrenceburg, 18. Yorktown, 19. Plymouth, 20. Bellmont.

      Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. FW Blackhawk, 4. Ev. Christian, 5. Eastbrook, 6. Providence, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. Oldenburg, 9. FW Canterbury, 10. Tipton, 11. Andrean, 12. Boone Grove, 13. Argos, 14. Bethany Christian, 15. Scecina, 16. Faith Christian, 17. Cascade, 18. North Posey, 19. Vincennes Rivet, 20. Westview.

BOYS' TENNIS

IHSTECA TOP 30

     1. Carmel, 2. Zionsville, 3. North Central, 4. Jasper, 5. Center Grove, 6. Munster, 7. Brownsburg, 8. Fishers, 9. Hamilton SE, 10. Guerin Catholic, 11 (tie). Columbus North, WL Harrison, 13. Homestead, 14. Castle, 15. FW Carroll, 16. Penn, 17. Terre Haute South, 18. Westfield, 19. West Lafayette, 20. Cathedral, 21. SB St. Joseph, 22. Brebeuf, 23. FW Canterbury, 24. FW Dwenger, 25. Whiteland, 26 (tie). Bloomington South, Jeffersonville, 28. Loogootee, 29. Floyd Central, 30. Westview. 

VOLLEYBALL

IPV.COM/Z-RATINGS

     Overall Top 20: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Penn, 3. LaPorte, 4. Yorktown, 5. Crown Point, 6. Munster, 7. Greenfield-Central, 8. Castle, 9. Wapahani, 10. Bellmont, 11. Bloomington South, 12. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 13. Greensburg, 14. Westfield, 15. Muncie Burris, 16. Angloa, 17. Heritage Christian, 18. NorthWood, 19. Crawfordsville, 20. Providence.

     Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Penn, 3. LaPorte, 4. Yorktown, 5. Crown Point 

     Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Greensburg, 3. Muncie Burris, 4. Angola, 5. NorthWood

     Class 2A: 1. Wapahani, 2. Heritage Christian, 3. Andrean, 4. Carroll (Flora), 5. Barr-Reeve

     Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Springs Valley, 3. Pioneer, 4. Covington, 5. Hauser

