AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.
Henryville at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
CAI at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
Seymour at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at CAI, 5 p.m.
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m.
Girls' golf
North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe
Jeffersonville, Corydon Central at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
New Albany at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Madison, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Henryville at New Washington, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Providence at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys' tennis
Southwestern at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Homestead, TBD
Football
Floyd Central at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Providence, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Eastern, 7 p.m.
North Harrison at Charlestown, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda
5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m., ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles
6:30 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis
6 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland
9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego
NFL
8:30 p.m., NBC — Houston at Kansas City
NBA
7 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
12:55 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC
3 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Castleford
6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
9 p.m., ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m., ESPNEWS — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL POLLS
CROSS COUNTRY
IATCCC RANKINGS
Boys: 1. Columbus North, 2. Carmel, 3. Noblesville, 4. Brebeuf, 5. Fishers, 6. Hamilton SE, 7. Center Grove, 8. Franklin Central, 9. Floyd Central, 10. Zionsville, 11. Bloomington South, 12. Northview, 13. FW Concordia, 14. North Central, 15. Goshen, 16. Crown Point, 17. Bloomington North, 18. Lake Central, 19. Chesterton, 20. Westfield, 21. Westview, 22. Guerin Catholic, 23. Brownsburg, 24. Terre Haute North, 25. Warsaw.
Girls: 1. Carmel, 2. FW Carroll, 3. Columbus North, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Zionsville, 6. Franklin Central, 7. Penn, 8. Chesterton, 9. Noblesville, 10. North Central, 11. Floyd Central, 12. Brownsburg, 13. Homestead, 14. West Lafayette, 15. Fishers, 16. Bloomington North, 17. Northview, 18. FW Concordia, 19. Westfield, 20. Lake Central, 21. Brebeuf, 22. Franklin, 23. Edgewood, 24. Bishop Chatard, 25. Center Grove.
GIRLS' GOLF
IHSGCA RANKINGS
1. Evansville North (6 1st-place votes), 2. Carmel, 3. Westfield, 4. Homestead, 5. Center Grove, 6. Columbus North, 7. Noblesville, 8. Hamilton SE, 9. Franklin, 10. Zionsville, 11. Crown Point, 12. Castle, 13. Brownsburg, 14 (tie). NorthWood, Western, 16. Floyd Central, 17. Penn, 18. Guerin Catholic, 19. Concord, 20. Lebanon.
SOCCER
ISCA POLLS
Boys
Class 3A: 1. North Central, 2. Noblesville, 3. Chesterton, 4. Zionsville, 5. Hamilton SE, 6. Northridge, 7. Carmel, 8. FW Carroll, 9. Crown Point, 10. Castle, 11. Elkhart, 12. Pike, 13. Fishers, 14. Avon, 15. Evansville North, 16. Center Grove, 17. Bloomington South, 18. Plymouth, 19. Westfield, 20. Munster.
Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. Evansville Memorial, 3. Concordia Lutheran, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. Gibson Southern, 6. Speedway, 7. Washington Community, 8. West Lafayette, 9. Leo, 10. Brebeuf Jesuit, 11. NorthWood, 12. Oak Hill, 13. Yorktown, 14. Heritage Hills, 15. Tri-West, 16. West Noble, 17. Batesville, 18. SB St. Joseph, 19. Mt. Vernon, 20. Lebanon.
Class A: 1. Argos, 2. Lakewood Park Christian, 3. Providence, 4. Jac-Cen-Del, 5. Park Tudor, 6. Greenwood Christian Academy, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. South Knox, 9. Indy Lutheran, 10. Scecina Memorial, 11. Cascade, 12. Covington, 13. Central Christian Academy, 14. Lakeland Christian Academy, 15. South Spencer, 16. Bethany Christian, 17. Illiana Christian, 18. Southwestern (Shelby), 19. Bethesda Christian, 20. North White.
Girls
Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton SE, 4. Valparaiso, 5. SB St. Joseph, 6. Ev. Memorial, 7. Bloomington South, 8. Avon, 9. Guerin Catholic, 10. Castle, 11. Homestead, 12. Fishers, 13. Columbus North, 14. East Central, 15. Crown Point, 16. Carroll, 17. Zionsville, 18. Ev. Reitz, 19. North Central, 20 (tie). Center Grove, Lafayette Harrison & Plainfield
Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. Bishop Chatard, 3. Bishop Dwenger, 4. Ev. Mater Dei, 5. Cathedral, 6. South Dearborn, 7. Heritage Hills, 8. Hamilton Heights, 9. Brebeuf Jesuit, 10. Batesville, 11. Northview, 12. DeKalb, 13. Wheeler, 14. Silver Creek, 15. Leo, 16. Tri West, 17. Lawrenceburg, 18. Yorktown, 19. Plymouth, 20. Bellmont.
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. FW Blackhawk, 4. Ev. Christian, 5. Eastbrook, 6. Providence, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. Oldenburg, 9. FW Canterbury, 10. Tipton, 11. Andrean, 12. Boone Grove, 13. Argos, 14. Bethany Christian, 15. Scecina, 16. Faith Christian, 17. Cascade, 18. North Posey, 19. Vincennes Rivet, 20. Westview.
BOYS' TENNIS
IHSTECA TOP 30
1. Carmel, 2. Zionsville, 3. North Central, 4. Jasper, 5. Center Grove, 6. Munster, 7. Brownsburg, 8. Fishers, 9. Hamilton SE, 10. Guerin Catholic, 11 (tie). Columbus North, WL Harrison, 13. Homestead, 14. Castle, 15. FW Carroll, 16. Penn, 17. Terre Haute South, 18. Westfield, 19. West Lafayette, 20. Cathedral, 21. SB St. Joseph, 22. Brebeuf, 23. FW Canterbury, 24. FW Dwenger, 25. Whiteland, 26 (tie). Bloomington South, Jeffersonville, 28. Loogootee, 29. Floyd Central, 30. Westview.
VOLLEYBALL
Overall Top 20: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Penn, 3. LaPorte, 4. Yorktown, 5. Crown Point, 6. Munster, 7. Greenfield-Central, 8. Castle, 9. Wapahani, 10. Bellmont, 11. Bloomington South, 12. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 13. Greensburg, 14. Westfield, 15. Muncie Burris, 16. Angloa, 17. Heritage Christian, 18. NorthWood, 19. Crawfordsville, 20. Providence.
Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Penn, 3. LaPorte, 4. Yorktown, 5. Crown Point
Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Greensburg, 3. Muncie Burris, 4. Angola, 5. NorthWood
Class 2A: 1. Wapahani, 2. Heritage Christian, 3. Andrean, 4. Carroll (Flora), 5. Barr-Reeve
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Springs Valley, 3. Pioneer, 4. Covington, 5. Hauser
