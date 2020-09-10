AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' tennis

     Southwestern at New Washington, 4:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Homestead, TBD

Cross country

     Borden, CAI, Providence at Brown County Eagle Classic, 6:20 p.m. at Eagle Park

Football 

     Floyd Central at New Albany, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 7 p.m.

     Clarksville at Providence, 7 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Eastern, 7 p.m.

     North Harrison at Charlestown, 7 p.m.

     Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7 p.m.           

SATURDAY

Boys' soccer

     Providence at Jasper, 11 a.m. 

     Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 11:30 a.m. 

     New Albany at Castle, 12:30 p.m. 

     Shoals at CAI, 1 p.m. 

     Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Floyd Central at Zionsville, 8 a.m. 

     CAI at Southwestern Invitational, 9 a.m.

     Jeffersonville, New Albany, Silver Creek at Jasper Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Providence at Columbus North Invitational, 9 a.m. 

Cross country

     Floyd Central, New Albany, Silver Creek at Brown County Eagle Classic, 9:30 a.m. at Eagle Park

Girls' golf

     Mid-Southern Conference meet, 9 a.m. at Shadowood GC

     Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament, 10 a.m. at Valley View 

Girls' soccer

     Silver Creek at Seymour, 10 a.m. 

     New Albany at Jennings County, 11 a.m. 

     Floyd Central at Columbus East, 6:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Henryville at Corydon Central Invitational, 10 a.m.  

     Carmel, Jasper at Providence Round Robin, 10 a.m. 

     Silver Creek at New Castle Invitational, 10 a.m. 

     Madison at Rock Creek, 11 a.m.  

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong

     3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide

     12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

     7 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

CYCLING

     6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 119 miles

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

     9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

     Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

     4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.

     7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Floyd Central at New Albany

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION     

     3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Kia at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     10 p.m., PARAMOUNT — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     5 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)

     6 p.m., FS1 — Atlanta at Washington

     7:30 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami

     10 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado

NBA 

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     8 p.m., USA — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

     6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith

     12:55 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens

     3 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds

     5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

     Noon, ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

     4 p.m., ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

     6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals

WNBA 

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Tags

Recommended for you