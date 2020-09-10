AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' tennis
Southwestern at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Homestead, TBD
Cross country
Borden, CAI, Providence at Brown County Eagle Classic, 6:20 p.m. at Eagle Park
Football
Floyd Central at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Providence, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Eastern, 7 p.m.
North Harrison at Charlestown, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Crawford County, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys' soccer
Providence at Jasper, 11 a.m.
Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 11:30 a.m.
New Albany at Castle, 12:30 p.m.
Shoals at CAI, 1 p.m.
Jennings County at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Floyd Central at Zionsville, 8 a.m.
CAI at Southwestern Invitational, 9 a.m.
Jeffersonville, New Albany, Silver Creek at Jasper Invitational, 9 a.m.
Providence at Columbus North Invitational, 9 a.m.
Cross country
Floyd Central, New Albany, Silver Creek at Brown County Eagle Classic, 9:30 a.m. at Eagle Park
Girls' golf
Mid-Southern Conference meet, 9 a.m. at Shadowood GC
Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament, 10 a.m. at Valley View
Girls' soccer
Silver Creek at Seymour, 10 a.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, 11 a.m.
Floyd Central at Columbus East, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Henryville at Corydon Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Carmel, Jasper at Providence Round Robin, 10 a.m.
Silver Creek at New Castle Invitational, 10 a.m.
Madison at Rock Creek, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide
12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
7 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 119 miles
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
Noon, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Floyd Central at New Albany
8 p.m., ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Kia at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., PARAMOUNT — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)
6 p.m., FS1 — Atlanta at Washington
7:30 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami
10 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA
6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., USA — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
12:55 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens
3 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
Noon, ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m., ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
WNBA
8 p.m., CBSSN — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
