AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Austin at Charlestown, 6 p.m. 

     Providence at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Seymour, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Providence at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.

     New Washington at Lanesville, 4:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Madison, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m. 

Cross country

     Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington at Eastern Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

Girls' golf

     New Albany, Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe  

     Paoli, Salem at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge    

     Clarksville at South Central, 5 p.m. at Chariot Run

Girls' soccer

     Silver Creek at Salem, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Southwestern, 6 p.m. 

     Corydon Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m. 

     Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Charlestown at Eastern, 5:15 p.m. 

     New Washington at Switzerland County, 6 p.m. 

     Henryville at Borden, 6 p.m. 

     Providence at Mercy, 7 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Crothersville, 7 p.m. 

     New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.      

WEDNESDAY

Boys' soccer

     Rock Creek at Austin, 6 p.m. 

     Henryville at Mitchell, 6 p.m. 

     Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 6:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Austin at New Washington, 4:30 p.m. 

     Borden at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     Floyd Central, New Albany, Providence at Corydon Central, 4 p.m. at Old Capital

     Clarksville, Southwestern at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC

     Borden, South Central at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. at Elk Run

Girls' soccer

     Providence at Louisville Eastern, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

     Shawe Memorial at Clarksville, 6 p.m. 

     New Washington at Rising Sun, 6 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Providence, 7 p.m.  

     Silver Creek at Salem, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

CYCLING

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles

     6:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6:30 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Tampa Bay OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

     8:30 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Colorado

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA 

     6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL 

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. New York, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island

     7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Washington vs. Phoenix, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

