AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Austin at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Providence at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Providence at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
New Washington at Lanesville, 4:30 p.m.
New Albany at Madison, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Cross country
Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington at Eastern Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Girls' golf
New Albany, Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Paoli, Salem at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge
Clarksville at South Central, 5 p.m. at Chariot Run
Girls' soccer
Silver Creek at Salem, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Southwestern, 6 p.m.
Corydon Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Charlestown at Eastern, 5:15 p.m.
New Washington at Switzerland County, 6 p.m.
Henryville at Borden, 6 p.m.
Providence at Mercy, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Crothersville, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' soccer
Rock Creek at Austin, 6 p.m.
Henryville at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Austin at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Borden at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Girls' golf
Floyd Central, New Albany, Providence at Corydon Central, 4 p.m. at Old Capital
Clarksville, Southwestern at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC
Borden, South Central at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. at Elk Run
Girls' soccer
Providence at Louisville Eastern, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Shawe Memorial at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
New Washington at Rising Sun, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Providence, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles
6:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Samsung at KT
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Tampa Bay OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Oakland at Colorado
9:30 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. New York, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
MEN'S SOCCER
12:30 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island
7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Washington vs. Phoenix, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
