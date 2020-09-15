AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Rock Creek at Austin, 6 p.m.
Henryville at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Austin at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Borden at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Girls' golf
Floyd Central, New Albany, Providence at Corydon Central, 4 p.m. at Old Capital
Clarksville, Southwestern at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. at Westwood GC
Borden, South Central at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m. at Elk Run
Girls' soccer
Providence at Louisville Eastern, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Shawe Memorial at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
New Washington at Rising Sun, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Providence, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Charlestown vs. Corydon Central in Warrior Cup, 7:30 p.m. at Scottsburg
Floyd Central at New Albany, 8 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at Borden, 4:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, 5 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Jennings County at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Madison, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Austin, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Columbus East at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 6 p.m.
Henryville at Madison, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles
6:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
7 p.m., ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at LA Angels
MEN'S SOCCER
9:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Portland at San Jose
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
9:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA: Menards Series
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
2 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.
2 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
8:20 p.m., NFL — Cincinnati at Cleveland
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2, Miami vs. Boston
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m., NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL POLLS
FOOTBALL
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (13) 4-0 260 1
2. Brownsburg 4-0 224 2
3. North Central 4-0 198 T4
4. Merrillville 4-0 176 T4
5. Lafayette Jeff 4-0 142 6
6. FW Carroll 4-0 116 7
7. Lawrence North 3-1 112 3
8. Hamilton SE 3-1 74 8
9. Elkhart 3-0 60 9
10. Carmel 2-2 24 10
Others receiving votes: Westfield 24, Warren Central 14, Homestead 6.
Class 5A
1. Cathedral (13) 4-0 260 1
2. Valparaiso 2-0 228 3
3. Decatur Central 3-1 194 5
4. FW Dwenger 3-1 158 4
(tie) New Palestine 2-1 158 2
6. Ev. North 4-0 130 7
7. Whiteland 3-1 110 8
8. Floyd Central 3-1 68 10
9. Lafayette Harrison 2-2 34 6
(tie) Zionsville 2-2 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 30, FW North 16, New Albany 6, Concord 4.
Class 4A
1. Mt. Vernon (7) 4-0 246 2
2. Mooresville (6) 4-0 236 1
3. Jasper 4-0 182 4
4. Hobart 3-1 150 5
5. East Central 3-1 144 6
6. Ev. Central 4-0 138 7
7. E. Noble 3-1 116 3
8. Delta 3-0 62 8
9. Lowell 4-0 56 9
10. Roncalli 2-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 34, NorthWood 10, Western 6, Columbia City 6, Leo 6.
Class 3A
1. Mishawaka Marian (6) 4-0 242 2
2. Chatard (7) 3-1 236 1
3. Southridge 4-0 204 3
4. W. Lafayette 3-1 202 4
5. Danville 2-0 140 5
6. Brebeuf 2-2 124 8
7. N. Montgomery 4-0 68 10
8. Lawrenceburg 3-1 52 NR
9. FW Concordia 2-2 42 NR
10. Guerin Catholic 1-1 36 6
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30, Tri-West 26, Gibson Southern 20, Hanover Central 4, Franklin Co. 2, Yorktown 2.
Class 2A
1. Andrean (11) 3-1 246 1
2. Eastbrook 3-1 214 2
3. Pioneer 3-1 194 3
4. Heritage Christian (1) 3-0 182 5
5. Eastside 4-0 162 4
6. S. Vermillion 4-0 112 7
7. Tell City (1) 4-0 102 8
8. Triton Central 3-1 90 6
9. Lapel 4-0 70 NR
10. Eastern (Greentown) 4-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Bremen 12, Tipton 10, Eastern Hancock 6, LaVille 6, Ev. Mater Dei 6, Fairfield 4.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 4-0 258 1
2. S. Adams (1) 4-0 232 2
3. Parke Heritage 3-0 184 5
4. Southwood 4-0 170 4
5. Adams Central 3-1 148 6
6. Lafayette Catholic 1-1 142 3
7. W. Washington 3-0 90 7
8. S. Putnam 4-0 82 8
9. Covenant Christian 4-0 60 10
10. Tri-Central 4-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22, N. Daviess 6, N. Decatur 6, Sheridan 4, N. Judson 2.
CROSS COUNTRY
IATCCC RANKINGS
Boys: 1. Columbus North, 2. Brebeuf, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Noblesville, 6. Fishers, 7. Center Grove, 8. Zionsville, 9. Franklin Central, 10. Floyd Central, 11. FW Concordia, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Crown Point, 14. Bloomington North, 15. Northview, 16. North Central, 17. Goshen, 18. Westfield, 19. Brownsburg, 20. Guerin Catholic, 21. Lake Central, 22. Terre Haute North, 23. Westview, 24. Chesterton, 25. Oak Hill
Girls: 1. FW Carroll, 2. Columbus North, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Zionsville, 6. Franklin Central, 7. Penn, 8. Chesterton, 9. North Central, 10. Brownsburg, 11. Bloomington North, 12. Floyd Central, 13. Noblesville, 14. Westfield, 15. Homestead, 16. Fishers, 17. Franklin, 18. FW Concordia, 19. Northview, 20. Bloomington South, 21. Harrison, 22. Valparaiso, 23. Norwell, 24. Bishop Chatard, 25. Cathedral.
GIRLS' GOLF
IHSGCA RANKINGS
1. Evansville North, 2. Carmel, 3. Westfield, 4. Homestead, 5. Hamilton SE, 6. Center Grove, 7. Columbus North, 8. Noblesville, 9. Franklin, 10. Zionsville, 11. Castle, 12. Crown Point, 13. Western, 14. Brownsburg, 15. Concord, 16. NorthWood, 17. Floyd Central, 18. Culver Academies, 19. Penn, 20. Lebanon.
SOCCER
ISCA POLLS
Boys
Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Northridge, 4. Chesterton, 5. North Central, 6. Carmel, 7. FW Carroll, 8. Castle, 9. Zionsville, 10. Pike, 11. Crown Point, 12. Elkhart, 13. Fishers, 14. Penn. 15 Plymouth, 16. WL Harrison, 17. Center Grove, 18. Plainfield, 19. Avon, 20. Evansville North.
Class 2A: 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Mishawaka Marian, 3. Concordia Lutheran, 4. Gibson Southern, 5. Guerin Catholic, 6. Speedway, 7. West Lafayette, 8. Washington Community, 9. Northwood, 10. Oak Hill, 11. Leo, 12. Yorktown, 13. Brebeuf Jesuit, 14. Batesville, 15. Heritage Hills, 16. Tri-West, 17. SB St. Joseph, 18. Mt. Vernon, 19. West Noble, 20. Glenn.
Class A: 1. Argos, 2. Lakewood Park Christian, 3. Providence, 4. Jac-Cen-Del, 5. Park Tudor, 6. South Knox, 7. Scecina Memorial, 8. Heritage Christian, 9. Cascade, 10. Central Christian Academy, 11. Indy Lutheran, 12. Greenwood Christian Academy, 13. Southwestern (Shelby), 14. Lakeland Christian Academy, 15. Covington, 16. North White, 17. Bethany Christian, 18. South Spencer, 19. Liberty Christian, 20. NE Dubois.
Girls
Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Valparaiso, 5. SB St. Joseph, 6. Evansville Memorial, 7. Bloomington South, 8. Guerin Catholic, 9. Castle, 10. Avon, 11. Columbus North, 12. Fishers, 13. Homestead, 14. East Central, 15. Zionsville, 16. North Central, 17. Evansville Reitz, 18. Crown Point, 19. Plainfield, 20 (tie). Brownsburg & Harrison.
Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. FW Dwenger, 3. Bishop Chatard, 4. Ev. Mater Dei, 5. Cathedral, 6. Heritage Hills, 7. Brebeuf Jesuit, 8. Hamilton Heights, 9. DeKalb, 10. South Dearborn, 11. Northview, 12. Batesville, 13. Tri West, 14. Leo, 15. Wheeler, 16. Silver Creek, 17. Plymouth, 18. Yorktown, 19. Lawrenceburg, 20 (tie). Bellmont & Roncalli
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. FW Blackhawk, 4. Evansville Christian, 5. Eastbrook, 6. Tipton, 7. Providence, 8. Andrean, 9. Heritage Christian, 10. Scecina, 11. Bethany Christian, 12. Oldenburg, 13. Argos, 14. FW Canterbury, 15. Boone Grove, 16. Faith Christian, 17. North Posey, 18. Speedway, 19. Covenant Christian DeMotte, 20. Cascade.
BOYS' TENNIS
IHSTECA POLL
1. Carmel, 2. Brownsburg, 3. Zionsville, 4. Jasper, 5. North Central, 6. Center Grove, 7. Munster, 8. Fishers, 9. Guerin Catholic, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. Homestead, 12. WL Harrison, 13. Columbus North, 14. Castle, 15. Westfield, 16. SB St. Joseph, 17. FW Carroll, 18. Cathedral, 19. TH South, 20. West Lafayette, 21. Brebeuf, 22. Penn, 23. FW Canterbury, 24. FW Dwenger, 25. Bloomington South, 26. Whiteland, 27. Jeffersonville, 28. Delta, 29. Loogootee, 30. Concord.
VOLLEYBALL
Overall Top 20: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Crown Point, 4. Penn, 5. Munster, 6. LaPorte, 7. New Castle, 8. Wapahani, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Bellmont, 11. Providence, 12. Muncie Burris, 13. Trinity Lutheran, 14 (tie). Fishers, Avon, 16. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 17. Barr-Reeve, 18. Heritage Christian, 19. Castle, 20. Ev. Reitz.
Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Crown Point, 4. Penn, 5. Munster.
Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Muncie Burris, 3. Heritage, 4. New Prairie, 5. Mt. Vernon (Posey).
Class 2A: 1. Wapahani, 2. Barr-Reeve, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Andrean, 5. Hagerstown.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Pioneer, 3. Springs Valley, 4. Northfield, 5. Kouts.
