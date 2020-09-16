AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Charlestown vs. Corydon Central in Warrior Cup, 7:30 p.m. at Scottsburg
Floyd Central at New Albany, 8 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at Borden, 4:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, 5 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Jennings County at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Madison, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Austin, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Columbus East at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 6 p.m.
Henryville at Madison, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville in Warrior Cup, TBD at Scottsburg
Charlestown vs. Floyd Central JV in Warrior Cup, 7:30 p.m. at Scottsburg
Boys' tennis
Clarksville, Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 5 p.m.
JHS Invitational (New Albany), 7 p.m.
Football
Charlestown at Providence, 7 p.m.
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Salem, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
North Daviess at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne
5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
9:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
2 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.
2 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Boston at Miami
4 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels
7 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
10 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado
MEN'S SOCCER
5:50 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
8:20 p.m., NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m., NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Duke
8 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m., ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL POLLS
BOYS' TENNIS
IHSTECA POLL
1. Carmel, 2. Brownsburg, 3. Zionsville, 4. Jasper, 5. North Central, 6. Center Grove, 7. Munster, 8. Fishers, 9. Guerin Catholic, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. Homestead, 12. WL Harrison, 13. Columbus North, 14. Castle, 15. Westfield, 16. SB St. Joseph, 17. FW Carroll, 18. Cathedral, 19. TH South, 20. West Lafayette, 21. Brebeuf, 22. Penn, 23. FW Canterbury, 24. FW Dwenger, 25. Bloomington South, 26. Whiteland, 27. Jeffersonville, 28. Delta, 29. Loogootee, 30. Concord.
VOLLEYBALL
Overall Top 20: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Crown Point, 4. Penn, 5. Munster, 6. LaPorte, 7. New Castle, 8. Wapahani, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Bellmont, 11. Providence, 12. Muncie Burris, 13. Trinity Lutheran, 14 (tie). Fishers, Avon, 16. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 17. Barr-Reeve, 18. Heritage Christian, 19. Castle, 20. Ev. Reitz.
Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Crown Point, 4. Penn, 5. Munster.
Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Muncie Burris, 3. Heritage, 4. New Prairie, 5. Mt. Vernon (Posey).
Class 2A: 1. Wapahani, 2. Barr-Reeve, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Andrean, 5. Hagerstown.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Pioneer, 3. Springs Valley, 4. Northfield, 5. Kouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.