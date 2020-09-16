AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Henryville at Lanesville, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown vs. Corydon Central in Warrior Cup, 7:30 p.m. at Scottsburg 

     Floyd Central at New Albany, 8 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     New Washington at Borden, 4:30 p.m. 

     Lanesville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at South Central, 5 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Corydon Central, 5 p.m. 

     North Harrison at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Jennings County at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Madison, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Austin, 6 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

     Columbus East at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Salem, 6 p.m. 

     Henryville at Madison, 6 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Boys' soccer

     Henryville in Warrior Cup, TBD at Scottsburg 

     Charlestown vs. Floyd Central JV in Warrior Cup, 7:30 p.m. at Scottsburg

Boys' tennis

     Clarksville, Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 5 p.m. 

     JHS Invitational (New Albany), 7 p.m. 

Football 

     Charlestown at Providence, 7 p.m.

     Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Salem, 7 p.m.     

     New Albany at Columbus East, 7 p.m.

     North Daviess at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne

     5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. 

CYCLING

     6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles

GOLF

     7:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

     2 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.

     2 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION     

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Boston at Miami

     4 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels

     7 p.m., MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh

     10 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado

MEN'S SOCCER

     5:50 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

NBA

     7 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL 

     8:20 p.m., NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

NHL

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TRACK AND FIELD

     1 p.m., NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

     6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Duke

     8 p.m., ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

     4 p.m., ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech

WNBA 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL POLLS

BOYS' TENNIS

IHSTECA POLL

     1. Carmel, 2. Brownsburg, 3. Zionsville, 4. Jasper, 5. North Central, 6. Center Grove, 7. Munster, 8. Fishers, 9. Guerin Catholic, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. Homestead, 12. WL Harrison, 13. Columbus North, 14. Castle, 15. Westfield, 16. SB St. Joseph, 17. FW Carroll, 18. Cathedral, 19. TH South, 20. West Lafayette, 21. Brebeuf, 22. Penn, 23. FW Canterbury, 24. FW Dwenger, 25. Bloomington South, 26. Whiteland, 27. Jeffersonville, 28. Delta, 29. Loogootee, 30. Concord. 

VOLLEYBALL

IPV.COM/Z-RATINGS

     Overall Top 20: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Crown Point, 4. Penn, 5. Munster, 6. LaPorte, 7. New Castle, 8. Wapahani, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Bellmont, 11. Providence, 12. Muncie Burris, 13. Trinity Lutheran, 14 (tie). Fishers, Avon, 16. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 17. Barr-Reeve, 18. Heritage Christian, 19. Castle, 20. Ev. Reitz. 

     Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Crown Point, 4. Penn, 5. Munster.

     Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Muncie Burris, 3. Heritage, 4. New Prairie, 5. Mt. Vernon (Posey). 

     Class 2A: 1. Wapahani, 2. Barr-Reeve, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Andrean, 5. Hagerstown. 

     Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Pioneer, 3. Springs Valley, 4. Northfield, 5. Kouts. 

