AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Henryville in Warrior Cup, TBD at Scottsburg
Charlestown vs. Floyd Central JV in Warrior Cup, 7:30 p.m. at Scottsburg
Boys' tennis
Clarksville, Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 5 p.m.
JHS Invitational (New Albany), 7 p.m.
Football
Charlestown at Providence, 7 p.m.
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Salem, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
North Daviess at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY SEPT. 19
Boys' soccer
Charlestown, Henryville in Warrior Cup, 8 a.m. at Scottsburg
Rock Creek at Whitefield (Ky.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, noon
Bedford NL at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m.
Providence at Indianapolis Lutheran, 2 p.m.
Boys' tennis
JHS Invitational (New Albany), 9 a.m.
Clarksville, Henryville in Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Providence in Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central at Columbus North, 10 a.m.
Cross country
New Albany in Jennings County's Big Blue Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central, Providence girls in Valkyrie Invitational, 10 a.m. at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
Floyd Central, Providence boys in Trinity Invitational, 11 a.m. at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
Girls' golf
Madison Sectional (Henryville), 11:30 a.m. Sunrise GC
Corydon Central Sectional (Borden, Clarksville, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence, Silver Creek), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital GC
Girls' soccer
Columbus East at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 12:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Evansville North, 1:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Silver Creek at New Albany's Ultra Ankle Challenge, 9 a.m.
Rock Creek at Lawrenceburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Charlestown at Mitchell, 9 a.m.
Henryville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Providence in The Y at TI, 10:30 a.m., Indianapolis
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
Midnight (Saturday), ESPN2 — AFL: Melbourne at Essendon
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Campbell at Coastal Carolina
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 103 miles
GOLF
9:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Charlestown at Providence & Jeffersonville at Floyd Central
8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m., FS1 — Washington at Miami
10:30 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
MEN'S SOCCER
2:25 p.m., ESPN — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Tijuana
NBA
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Manly-Warringah
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6:30 p.m., ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn
