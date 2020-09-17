AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Henryville in Warrior Cup, TBD at Scottsburg 

     Charlestown vs. Floyd Central JV in Warrior Cup, 7:30 p.m. at Scottsburg

Boys' tennis

     Clarksville, Henryville at Scottsburg Invitational, 5 p.m. 

     JHS Invitational (New Albany), 7 p.m. 

Football 

     Charlestown at Providence, 7 p.m.

     Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Salem, 7 p.m.     

     New Albany at Columbus East, 7 p.m.

     North Daviess at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

SATURDAY SEPT. 19

Boys' soccer

     Charlestown, Henryville in Warrior Cup, 8 a.m. at Scottsburg 

     Rock Creek at Whitefield (Ky.) Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     New Albany at Jennings County, noon

     Bedford NL at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m. 

     Providence at Indianapolis Lutheran, 2 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     JHS Invitational (New Albany), 9 a.m. 

     Clarksville, Henryville in Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Providence in Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Floyd Central at Columbus North, 10 a.m. 

Cross country

     New Albany in Jennings County's Big Blue Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Floyd Central, Providence girls in Valkyrie Invitational, 10 a.m. at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park

     Floyd Central, Providence boys in Trinity Invitational, 11 a.m. at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park

Girls' golf

     Madison Sectional (Henryville), 11:30 a.m. Sunrise GC

     Corydon Central Sectional (Borden, Clarksville, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence, Silver Creek), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital GC

Girls' soccer

     Columbus East at New Albany, 11 a.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 12:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Evansville North, 1:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, Silver Creek at New Albany's Ultra Ankle Challenge, 9 a.m.  

     Rock Creek at Lawrenceburg Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     Charlestown at Mitchell, 9 a.m. 

     Henryville Invitational, 9:30 a.m. 

     Providence in The Y at TI, 10:30 a.m., Indianapolis

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda

Midnight (Saturday), ESPN2 — AFL: Melbourne at Essendon

AUTO RACING

7 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Campbell at Coastal Carolina

CYCLING

6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 103 miles

GOLF

9:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

9 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Charlestown at Providence & Jeffersonville at Floyd Central 

8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8 p.m., FS1 — Washington at Miami

10:30 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

MEN'S SOCCER

2:25 p.m., ESPN — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich

10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Tijuana

NBA

9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Manly-Warringah

3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

6:30 p.m., ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

7 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn

