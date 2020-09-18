Boys’ soccer
Charlestown, Henryville in Warrior Cup, 8 a.m. at Scottsburg
Rock Creek at Whitefield (Ky.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, noon
Bedford NL at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m.
Providence at Indianapolis Lutheran, 2 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 9 a.m.
Clarksville, Henryville in Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Providence in Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central at Columbus North, 10 a.m.
Cross country
New Albany in Jennings County’s Big Blue Invitational, 9 a.m.
Floyd Central, Providence girls in Valkyrie Invitational, 10 a.m. at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park
Floyd Central, Providence boys in Trinity Invitational, 11 a.m. at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park
Girls’ golf
Madison Sectional (Henryville), 11:30 a.m. Sunrise GC
Corydon Central Sectional (Borden, Clarksville, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence, Silver Creek), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital GC
Girls’ soccer
Columbus East at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 12:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Evansville North, 1:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Ultra Ankle Challenge at New Albany — Jeffersonville vs. New Albany & Floyd Central vs. Brownstown Central, 9 a.m.; Silver Creek vs. Castle, 10 a.m.; New Albany vs. Columbus North & Silver Creek vs. Floyd Central, 11 a.m.; Jasper vs. Jeff, noon; Jeff vs. Columbus North & Browntown vs. Silver Creek, 1 p.m.; New Albany vs. Jasper & Castle vs. Floyd Central, 2 p.m.
Rock Creek at Lawrenceburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Charlestown at Mitchell, 9 a.m.
Henryville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Providence in The Y at TI, 10:30 a.m., Indianapolis
Boys’ soccer
Henryville at Austin, 6 p.m.
Kentucky Country Day at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
CAI at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Providence at Borden, 4:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Batesville, 5 p.m.
CAI at South Central, 5 p.m.
New Albany at TBA in HHC Tourney, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Jeffersonville at Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Corydon Central at Providence, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Clarksville at Medora, 6 p.m.
Henryville at Salem, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jasper, 7 p.m.
Christian Academy of Louisville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Corydon Central at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Henryville at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country
Silver Creek Dragon Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, New Washington), 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m.
South Central at Henryville, 6 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney
4 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Navy at Tulane
Noon, ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Noon, ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Noon, ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State
Noon, ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky
Noon, FOX — Houston at Baylor
2:30 p.m., USA — South Florida at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m., CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
4 p.m., ACCN — The Citadel at Clemson
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Troy at Middle Tennessee State
6 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas
7:30 p.m., ABC, WKRD-790 AM — Miami at Louisville
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
7: 30 p.m., ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe
8 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
CYCLING
7 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles
GOLF
11 a.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
9:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland
7 p.m., FOX — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
7 p.m., FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
10 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
MEN’S SOCCER
1:30 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
NBA
8:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
10 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
RUGBY
3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
4 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas
6 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m., CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
5 a.m. (Monday), FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy
2 p.m.. CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
4 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
Noon, NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
8 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
MAJOR LEAGUE BABSEBALL
1 p.m., TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
4 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland
4 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
7 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
MEN’S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
2 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Denver at Pittsburgh
1 p.m., FOX — Minnesota at Indianapolis
4:25 p.m., {}CBS — Baltimore at Houston{
8:20 p.m., NBC — New England at Seattle
RODEO
4 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
RUGBY
4 p.m., NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
WNBA
1 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m., ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
3 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
5 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — Samsung at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas
SOFTBALL
8 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
4 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
4 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
