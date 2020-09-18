9-16-20_Floyd@NewAlbany_B-Soc_30876.jpg

New Albany senior Gabe Kruer handles the ball during the Bulldogs' 2-0 loss to Floyd Central on Thursday night at Green Valley. New Albany is scheduled to visit Jennings County today. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Boys’ soccer

Charlestown, Henryville in Warrior Cup, 8 a.m. at Scottsburg

Rock Creek at Whitefield (Ky.) Invitational, 9 a.m.

New Albany at Jennings County, noon

Bedford NL at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m.

Providence at Indianapolis Lutheran, 2 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 9 a.m.

Clarksville, Henryville in Scottsburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

Providence in Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m.

Floyd Central at Columbus North, 10 a.m.

Cross country

New Albany in Jennings County’s Big Blue Invitational, 9 a.m.

Floyd Central, Providence girls in Valkyrie Invitational, 10 a.m. at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park

Floyd Central, Providence boys in Trinity Invitational, 11 a.m. at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park

Girls’ golf

Madison Sectional (Henryville), 11:30 a.m. Sunrise GC

Corydon Central Sectional (Borden, Clarksville, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Providence, Silver Creek), 1:30 p.m. at Old Capital GC

Girls’ soccer

Columbus East at New Albany, 11 a.m.

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 12:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Evansville North, 1:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Ultra Ankle Challenge at New Albany — Jeffersonville vs. New Albany & Floyd Central vs. Brownstown Central, 9 a.m.; Silver Creek vs. Castle, 10 a.m.; New Albany vs. Columbus North & Silver Creek vs. Floyd Central, 11 a.m.; Jasper vs. Jeff, noon; Jeff vs. Columbus North & Browntown vs. Silver Creek, 1 p.m.; New Albany vs. Jasper & Castle vs. Floyd Central, 2 p.m.

Rock Creek at Lawrenceburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

Charlestown at Mitchell, 9 a.m.

Henryville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Providence in The Y at TI, 10:30 a.m., Indianapolis

Boys’ soccer

Henryville at Austin, 6 p.m.

Kentucky Country Day at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

CAI at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Providence at Borden, 4:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at Batesville, 5 p.m.

CAI at South Central, 5 p.m.

New Albany at TBA in HHC Tourney, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus East at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Jeffersonville at Madison, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Corydon Central at Providence, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Clarksville at Medora, 6 p.m.

Henryville at Salem, 6 p.m.

Floyd Central at Jasper, 7 p.m.

Christian Academy of Louisville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Corydon Central at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Henryville at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country

Silver Creek Dragon Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, New Washington), 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m.

South Central at Henryville, 6 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney

4 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

4 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, ABC — Navy at Tulane

Noon, ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Noon, ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Noon, ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State

Noon, ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky

Noon, FOX — Houston at Baylor

2:30 p.m., USA — South Florida at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m., ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m., CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern

4 p.m., ACCN — The Citadel at Clemson

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Troy at Middle Tennessee State

6 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas

7:30 p.m., ABC, WKRD-790 AM — Miami at Louisville

7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi

7: 30 p.m., ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe

8 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

CYCLING

7 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles

GOLF

11 a.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

9:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

3:55 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland

7 p.m., FOX — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

7 p.m., FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

10 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado

MEN’S SOCCER

1:30 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal

6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma

NBA

8:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

7:30 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO

10 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa

RUGBY

3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne

5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

4 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas

6 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m., CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

5 a.m. (Monday), FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

2 p.m.. CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles

GOLF

10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

Noon, NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

8 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

MAJOR LEAGUE BABSEBALL

1 p.m., TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

4 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland

4 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels

7 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

MEN’S SOCCER

6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma

2 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL

1 p.m., CBS — Denver at Pittsburgh

1 p.m., FOX — Minnesota at Indianapolis

4:25 p.m., {}CBS — Baltimore at Houston{

8:20 p.m., NBC — New England at Seattle

RODEO

4 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa

RUGBY

4 p.m., NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

WNBA

1 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m., ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

3 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

5 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

MONDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m., FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NFL

8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas

SOFTBALL

8 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

4 a.m., TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

