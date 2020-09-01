AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' tennis

     North Harrison at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     Clarksville, North Harrison, Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 4:15 p.m. at Old Capital

     Madison, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Girls' soccer

     Charlestown at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

 Volleyball

     Madison at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at South Central, 6 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at New Washington, 7 p.m.

     Jeffersonville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. 

THURSDAY

Boys' soccer

     Salem at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Madison, 7 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Borden, 4:45 p.m. 

     Providence at Clarksville, 5 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 5 p.m. 

Cross country

     North Harrison Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville), 6 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Charlestown at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Eastern, 6 p.m. 

     Brownstown Central at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Clarksville, 7 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond

     2:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

     5 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western

CYCLING

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles

GOLF

     6 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Hanwha at Doosan

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — SK at KT

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado

     6:30 p.m., MLBN — St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Toronto at Miami

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Los Angeles

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United

     7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

NBA

     6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     8 p.m., TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

     Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Washington vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

THURSDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     2:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

     9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

     6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at KT

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: TBA

RUGBY

     4 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

TENNIS

     Noon, ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. 

