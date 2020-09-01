AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' tennis
North Harrison at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Girls' golf
Clarksville, North Harrison, Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 4:15 p.m. at Old Capital
Madison, Scottsburg at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Girls' soccer
Charlestown at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Madison at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at South Central, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at New Washington, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys' soccer
Salem at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Madison, 7 p.m.
Bedford NL at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
New Albany at Borden, 4:45 p.m.
Providence at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.
Cross country
North Harrison Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville), 6 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Henryville at Eastern, 6 p.m.
Brownstown Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at New Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond
2:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney
5 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles
GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Hanwha at Doosan
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — SK at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado
6:30 p.m., MLBN — St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Toronto at Miami
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Los Angeles
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United
7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
NBA
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
8 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Washington vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
THURSDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at KT
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: TBA
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
TENNIS
Noon, ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.