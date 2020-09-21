JordanWells3.jpg

Jordan Wells and the 28th-ranked Jeffersonville boys' tennis team is scheduled to travel to No. 13 Columbus North today.  

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Corydon Central at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Henryville at New Washington, 4:30 p.m. 

     CAI at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Columbus North, 5 p.m. 

Cross country

     Silver Creek Dragon Invitational (CAI, Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington), 5:30 p.m.

Girls' soccer

     North Harrison at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 7 p.m. 

Volleyball

     New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m. 

     South Central at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     New Albany at Columbus North, 6 p.m. 

     Louisville Assumption at Providence, 7 p.m. 

     CAI at Lanesville, 7 p.m. 

     Seymour at Silver Creek, 7 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY 

Boys' soccer

     Jennings County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m.  

     Henryville at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.     

     Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Lanesville, 5 p.m. 

     Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament

Volleyball

     Clarksville at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

GOLF

     3 p.m., GOLF — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — SK at LG

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington

     6 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington

     6:30 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

     9 p.m., FS1 — Texas at Arizona

     9:30 p.m., ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA 

     9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

     4 a.m., TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

     4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

WNBA 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

