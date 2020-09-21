AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Corydon Central at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Henryville at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
CAI at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Columbus North, 5 p.m.
Cross country
Silver Creek Dragon Invitational (CAI, Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington), 5:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m.
South Central at Henryville, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Columbus North, 6 p.m.
Louisville Assumption at Providence, 7 p.m.
CAI at Lanesville, 7 p.m.
Seymour at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' soccer
Jennings County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Henryville at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Lanesville, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament
Volleyball
Clarksville at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Samsung at NC
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — SK at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington
6 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington
6:30 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto
9 p.m., FS1 — Texas at Arizona
9:30 p.m., ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
4 a.m., TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.