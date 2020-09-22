AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Jennings County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Henryville at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Lanesville, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament
Volleyball
Clarksville at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys' soccer
Whitefield Academy (Ky.) at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Henryville at CAI, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at North Harrison, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Borden at CAI, 4:30 p.m.
Charlestown at North Harrison, 5 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Lanesville at New Washington, 6 p.m.
CAI at Kentucky Country Day, 6:30 p.m.
New Albany at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOXING
10 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (Lightweights), Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at LG
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Kia at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at San Diego
7 p.m., MLBN — Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
8 p.m., ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA
8:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
MEN'S SOCCER
7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
Midnight (Thursday), CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)
TENNIS
4 a.m., TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round
4 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke
