AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Jennings County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m.  

     Henryville at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.     

     Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Lanesville, 5 p.m. 

     Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament

Volleyball

     Clarksville at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys' soccer

     Whitefield Academy (Ky.) at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.

     Henryville at CAI, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at North Harrison, 6 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Borden at CAI, 4:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at North Harrison, 5 p.m. 

     Scottsburg at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m. 

     Lanesville at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     CAI at Kentucky Country Day, 6:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Seymour, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m. 

     Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

BOXING

10 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (Lightweights), Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at LG

5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Kia at KT

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at San Diego

7 p.m., MLBN — Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

8 p.m., ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City

9:30 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA

8:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL 

8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

MEN'S SOCCER 

7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

Midnight (Thursday), CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)

TENNIS

4 a.m., TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

4 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke

