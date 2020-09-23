AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Whitefield Academy (Ky.) at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Henryville at CAI, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at North Harrison, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Borden at CAI, 4:30 p.m.
Charlestown at North Harrison, 5 p.m.
Scottsburg at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Lanesville at New Washington, 6 p.m.
CAI at Kentucky Country Day, 6:30 p.m.
New Albany at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys' tennis
Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament
Football
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Providence at Louisville Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Switzerland County at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama
GOLF
8 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kia at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
8 p.m., FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
MEN'S SOCCER
2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
6:50 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th Round, Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Brazil
NBA
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
8:20 p.m., NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville
RUGBY
6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
TENNIS
4 a.m., TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
4 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
WNBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
