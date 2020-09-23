sc2.jpg

Hunter Van Gilder and the Charlestown boys' soccer team travels to North Harrison today. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Whitefield Academy (Ky.) at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.

     Henryville at CAI, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at North Harrison, 6 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Providence, 7 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Borden at CAI, 4:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at North Harrison, 5 p.m. 

     Scottsburg at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m. 

     Lanesville at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     CAI at Kentucky Country Day, 6:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Seymour, 7:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m. 

     Madison at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Boys' tennis

     Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament

Football

     Columbus East at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

     Providence at Louisville Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

     Charlestown at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.

     Switzerland County at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.          

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama

GOLF

     8 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kia at KT

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1:30 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

     6:30 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

     8 p.m., FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

     6:50 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th Round, Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Brazil

NBA 

     9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL 

     8:20 p.m., NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville

RUGBY

     6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney

TENNIS

     4 a.m., TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

     4 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

WNBA

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL      

     6 p.m., ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

     7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma

     8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

