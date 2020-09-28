Madison Smith (copy)

Christian Academy freshman Madison Smith and the Warriors are scheduled to run in today's New Washington Invitational. 

 News and Tribune file photo

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Salem at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Madison at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     CAI at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Salem, 5 p.m. 

Cross county

     New Washington Invitational (Charlestown, CAI, Clarksville), 5:30 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Charlestown at Salem, 6 p.m. 

     New Albany at Providence, 7 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m. 

Volleyball

     New Washington at Southwestern, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Borden, 7 p.m. 

     North Oldham at Providence, 7 p.m. 

     Louisville Male at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

     Salem at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

  

WEDNESDAY

Boys' soccer

     Hauser at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     Providence JV at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     New Albany at Charlestown, 6 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Sectionals, TBA

Volleyball

     Lanesville at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Providence, 7 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

BOWLING

     7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at NC

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1

     4 p.m., TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1

     7 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1

MEN'S SOCCER

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

RUGBY

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA 

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

WEDNESDAY 

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     4 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — AFL: TBA

BOWLING

     7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.

GOLF

     4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MLB BASEBALL

     Noon, ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2

     2 p.m., ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1

     3 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2

     4 p.m., TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 2

     5 p.m., ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1

     7 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2

     10 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers 

NBA

     9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NHL

     8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 7, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris 

HIGH SCHOOL POLLS

CROSS COUNTRY 

IATCCC RANKINGS

Boys

     1. Columbus North, 2. Carmel, 3. Noblesville, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Fishers, 6. Brebeuf, 7. Center Grove, 8. Floyd Central, 9. FW Concordia, 10. Zionsville, 11. Northview, 12. Franklin Central, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Bloomington North, 15. Westfield, 16. Crown Point, 17. Goshen, 18. Chesterton, 19. Brownsburg, 20. North Central, 21. Penn, 22. Guerin Catholic, 23. Terre Haute North, 24. Lake Central, 25. Homestead.

Girls 

1. FW Carroll, 2. Columbus North, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Zionsville, 6. Franklin Central, 7. Penn, 8. Noblesville, 9. Chesterton, 10. Bloomington North, 11. North Central, 12. Brownsburg, 13. Floyd Central, 14. Franklin Community, 15. Homestead, 16. FW Concordia, 17. Northview, 18. Westfield, 19. Fishers, 20. Bloomington South, 21. Lake Central, 22. Valparaiso, 23. Norwell, 24. Center Grove, 25. Harrison.

SOCCER

ISCA RANKINGS

Boys

     Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. North Central, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Chesterton, 5. Northridge, 6. Castle, 7. Zionsville, 8. Plymouth, 9. FW Carroll, 10. Carmel, 11. Elkhart, 12. Valparaiso, 13. Crown Point, 14. Penn, 15. Westfield, 16. Pike, 17. WL Harrison, 18. East Central, 19. Avon, 20. Center Grove.

     Class 2A: 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Gibson Southern, 3. FW Concordia Lutheran, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. West Lafayette, 6. Mishawaka Marian, 7. Speedway, 8. NorthWood, 9. Leo, 10. Batesville, 11. Oak Hill, 12. Tri-West, 13. Yorktown, 14. Eastbrook, 15. Mt. Vernon, 16. Northwestern, 17. Heritage Hills, 18. FW Bishop Dwenger, 19. Washington, 20. Brebeuf Jesuit. 

     Class A: 1. Argos, 2. Providence, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Lakewood Park Christian, 5. Jac-Cen-Del, 6. South Knox, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. Indpls Lutheran, 9. Scecina Memorial, 10. North White, 11. Southwestern (Shelby), 12. Central Christian Academy, 13. Cascade, 14. South Spencer, 15. Liberty Christian, 16. Greenwood Christian Academy, 17. Oldenburg Academy, 18. Covington, 19. Lakeland Christian Academy, 20. Kouts. 

Girls

     Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Valparaiso, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6. SB St. Joseph, 7. Evansville Memorial, 8. Columbus North, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Zionsville, 11. Homestead, 12. East Central, 13. Castle, 14. North Central, 15. Mt Vernon (Fortville), 16. Fishers, 17. Crown Point, 18. Center Grove, 19. WL Harrison, 20. Avon & Evansville Reitz.

     Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. FW Bishop Dwenger, 3. Evansville Mater Dei, 4. Bishop Chatard, 5. Hamilton Heights, 6. Cathedral, 7. Heritage Hills, 8. Brebeuf Jesuit, 9. Northview, 10. Wheeler, 11. Dekalb, 12. Silver Creek, 13. Yorktown, 14. Batesville, 15. Lawrenceburg, 16. Leo, 17. South Dearborn, 18. Batesville, 19. Plymouth, 20. Bellmont & Glenn & Mount Vernon.

     Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. Heritage Christian-Indy, 4. FW Blackhawk, 5. Eastbrook, 6. Argos, 7. Evansville Christian, 8. Forest Park, 9. Andrean, 10. Scecina, 11. Faith Christian, 12. Oldenburg, 13. Tipton, 14. Providence, 15. FW Canterbury, 16. Speedway, 17. Covenant Christian DeMotte, 18. Manchester, 19. Boone Grove, 20. North Posey.

BOYS' TENNIS

IHSTECA TOP 30

     1. Carmel, 2. Zionsville, 3. North Central, 4. Homestead, 5. Munster, 6. WL Harrison, 7. Center Grove, 8. Brownsburg, 9. Fishers, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. Jasper, 12. Guerin Catholic, 13. Columbus North, 14. Cathedral, 15. Westfield, 16. FW Carroll, 17. SB St. Joseph, 18. West Lafayette, 19. Brebeuf, 20. FW Canterbury, 21. Penn, 22. Whiteland, 23. Ev. Reitz, 24. Bloomington South, 25. Terre Haute South, 26. FW Dwenger, 27. Castle, 28. Delta, 29. Loogootee, 30. Chesterton. 

     District 8 rankings: 1. Columbus North, 2. Floyd Central, 3. Jeffersonville, 4. Providence, 5. New Albany, 6. Borden, 7. Lanesville, 8. Seymour 

VOLLEYBALL

IPV.COM/Z-RATINGS

     Top 20: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Munster, 4. LaPorte, 5. Crown Point, 6. Penn, 7. New Castle, 8. Bloomington South, 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 10. Bellmont, 11. Providence, 12. Fishers, 13. Avon, 14. Trinity Lutheran, 15. Lake Central, 16. McCutcheon, 17. Barr-Reeve, 18. Brownsburg, 19. Wapahani, 20. Evansville Reitz. 

     Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Munster, 4. LaPorte, 5. Crown Point, 6. Penn, 7. New Castle, 8. Bloomington South, 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 10. Providence.

     Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Muncie Burris, 3. Heritage, 4. Ev. Memorial, 5. FW Bishop Dwenger.

     Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Wapahani, 3. Andrean, 4. Heritage Christian, 5. Tecumseh.

     Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Loogootee, 3. Northfield, 4. Springs Valley, 5. Pioneer. 

Tags

Recommended for you