AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Salem at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Madison at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
CAI at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 5 p.m.
Cross county
New Washington Invitational (Charlestown, CAI, Clarksville), 5:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Charlestown at Salem, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Providence, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
New Washington at Southwestern, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Borden, 7 p.m.
North Oldham at Providence, 7 p.m.
Louisville Male at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Salem at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' soccer
Hauser at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Providence JV at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Sectionals, TBA
Volleyball
Lanesville at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Providence, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1
3:30 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1
4 p.m., TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1
7 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1
MEN'S SOCCER
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m., FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford
2:30 p.m., FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
WEDNESDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — AFL: TBA
BOWLING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MLB BASEBALL
Noon, ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1
1 p.m., ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2
2 p.m., ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1
3 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2
4 p.m., TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 2
5 p.m., ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1
7 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2
10 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 7, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
HIGH SCHOOL POLLS
CROSS COUNTRY
IATCCC RANKINGS
Boys
1. Columbus North, 2. Carmel, 3. Noblesville, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Fishers, 6. Brebeuf, 7. Center Grove, 8. Floyd Central, 9. FW Concordia, 10. Zionsville, 11. Northview, 12. Franklin Central, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Bloomington North, 15. Westfield, 16. Crown Point, 17. Goshen, 18. Chesterton, 19. Brownsburg, 20. North Central, 21. Penn, 22. Guerin Catholic, 23. Terre Haute North, 24. Lake Central, 25. Homestead.
Girls
1. FW Carroll, 2. Columbus North, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Zionsville, 6. Franklin Central, 7. Penn, 8. Noblesville, 9. Chesterton, 10. Bloomington North, 11. North Central, 12. Brownsburg, 13. Floyd Central, 14. Franklin Community, 15. Homestead, 16. FW Concordia, 17. Northview, 18. Westfield, 19. Fishers, 20. Bloomington South, 21. Lake Central, 22. Valparaiso, 23. Norwell, 24. Center Grove, 25. Harrison.
SOCCER
ISCA RANKINGS
Boys
Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. North Central, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Chesterton, 5. Northridge, 6. Castle, 7. Zionsville, 8. Plymouth, 9. FW Carroll, 10. Carmel, 11. Elkhart, 12. Valparaiso, 13. Crown Point, 14. Penn, 15. Westfield, 16. Pike, 17. WL Harrison, 18. East Central, 19. Avon, 20. Center Grove.
Class 2A: 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Gibson Southern, 3. FW Concordia Lutheran, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. West Lafayette, 6. Mishawaka Marian, 7. Speedway, 8. NorthWood, 9. Leo, 10. Batesville, 11. Oak Hill, 12. Tri-West, 13. Yorktown, 14. Eastbrook, 15. Mt. Vernon, 16. Northwestern, 17. Heritage Hills, 18. FW Bishop Dwenger, 19. Washington, 20. Brebeuf Jesuit.
Class A: 1. Argos, 2. Providence, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Lakewood Park Christian, 5. Jac-Cen-Del, 6. South Knox, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. Indpls Lutheran, 9. Scecina Memorial, 10. North White, 11. Southwestern (Shelby), 12. Central Christian Academy, 13. Cascade, 14. South Spencer, 15. Liberty Christian, 16. Greenwood Christian Academy, 17. Oldenburg Academy, 18. Covington, 19. Lakeland Christian Academy, 20. Kouts.
Girls
Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Valparaiso, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6. SB St. Joseph, 7. Evansville Memorial, 8. Columbus North, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Zionsville, 11. Homestead, 12. East Central, 13. Castle, 14. North Central, 15. Mt Vernon (Fortville), 16. Fishers, 17. Crown Point, 18. Center Grove, 19. WL Harrison, 20. Avon & Evansville Reitz.
Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. FW Bishop Dwenger, 3. Evansville Mater Dei, 4. Bishop Chatard, 5. Hamilton Heights, 6. Cathedral, 7. Heritage Hills, 8. Brebeuf Jesuit, 9. Northview, 10. Wheeler, 11. Dekalb, 12. Silver Creek, 13. Yorktown, 14. Batesville, 15. Lawrenceburg, 16. Leo, 17. South Dearborn, 18. Batesville, 19. Plymouth, 20. Bellmont & Glenn & Mount Vernon.
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. Heritage Christian-Indy, 4. FW Blackhawk, 5. Eastbrook, 6. Argos, 7. Evansville Christian, 8. Forest Park, 9. Andrean, 10. Scecina, 11. Faith Christian, 12. Oldenburg, 13. Tipton, 14. Providence, 15. FW Canterbury, 16. Speedway, 17. Covenant Christian DeMotte, 18. Manchester, 19. Boone Grove, 20. North Posey.
BOYS' TENNIS
IHSTECA TOP 30
1. Carmel, 2. Zionsville, 3. North Central, 4. Homestead, 5. Munster, 6. WL Harrison, 7. Center Grove, 8. Brownsburg, 9. Fishers, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. Jasper, 12. Guerin Catholic, 13. Columbus North, 14. Cathedral, 15. Westfield, 16. FW Carroll, 17. SB St. Joseph, 18. West Lafayette, 19. Brebeuf, 20. FW Canterbury, 21. Penn, 22. Whiteland, 23. Ev. Reitz, 24. Bloomington South, 25. Terre Haute South, 26. FW Dwenger, 27. Castle, 28. Delta, 29. Loogootee, 30. Chesterton.
District 8 rankings: 1. Columbus North, 2. Floyd Central, 3. Jeffersonville, 4. Providence, 5. New Albany, 6. Borden, 7. Lanesville, 8. Seymour
VOLLEYBALL
Top 20: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Munster, 4. LaPorte, 5. Crown Point, 6. Penn, 7. New Castle, 8. Bloomington South, 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 10. Bellmont, 11. Providence, 12. Fishers, 13. Avon, 14. Trinity Lutheran, 15. Lake Central, 16. McCutcheon, 17. Barr-Reeve, 18. Brownsburg, 19. Wapahani, 20. Evansville Reitz.
Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Yorktown, 3. Munster, 4. LaPorte, 5. Crown Point, 6. Penn, 7. New Castle, 8. Bloomington South, 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 10. Providence.
Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Muncie Burris, 3. Heritage, 4. Ev. Memorial, 5. FW Bishop Dwenger.
Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Wapahani, 3. Andrean, 4. Heritage Christian, 5. Tecumseh.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Loogootee, 3. Northfield, 4. Springs Valley, 5. Pioneer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.