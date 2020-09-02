AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Salem at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Madison, 7 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Borden, 4:45 p.m. 

     Providence at Clarksville, 5 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 5 p.m. 

Cross country

     North Harrison Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville), 6 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Charlestown at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Eastern, 6 p.m. 

     Brownstown Central at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Clarksville, 7 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Boys' tennis

     New Albany at Providence, 4 p.m. 

     New Washington at Jennings County, 5 p.m. 

Football

     Rock Creek at Switzerland County, 6:30 p.m.

     Charlestown at Clarksville, 7 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Cincinnati Elder, 7 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Providence at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.  

Volleyball 

     Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, 7 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western

     5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     9 p.m., CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi

CYCLING

     6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

     9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

     6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at KT

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Hanwha

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MLB BASEBALL

     1:30 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.)

     4 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia

     7 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.)

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers

MEN'S SOCCER 

    2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: TBA

     10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

NBA

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

     9:30 a.m., FS2 — RFL: Castleford at Salford

     4 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

     6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

TENNIS

     Noon, ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

     7 p.m., ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. 

     7 p.m. ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA 

     6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.  

