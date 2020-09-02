AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Salem at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Madison, 7 p.m.
Bedford NL at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
New Albany at Borden, 4:45 p.m.
Providence at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.
Cross country
North Harrison Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, Jeffersonville), 6 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Henryville at Eastern, 6 p.m.
Brownstown Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at New Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Bedford NL at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys' tennis
New Albany at Providence, 4 p.m.
New Washington at Jennings County, 5 p.m.
Football
Rock Creek at Switzerland County, 6:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Cincinnati Elder, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Providence at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Shawe Memorial at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western
5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m., CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi
CYCLING
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
6 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at KT
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Hanwha
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.)
4 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.)
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: TBA
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
NBA
6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9:45 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
9:30 a.m., FS2 — RFL: Castleford at Salford
4 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
6 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
TENNIS
Noon, ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m. ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
