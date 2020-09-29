AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Hauser at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     Providence JV at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Silver Creek Sectional — Henryville vs. Charlestown & Silver Creek vs. Borden, 4 p.m. 

     New Albany Sectional — Corydon Central vs. CAI, 4:15 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville Sectional — Providence vs. Jeffersonville & Clarksville vs. New Washington, 4:30 p.m.      

     Floyd Central Sectional — North Harrison vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Lanesville at Henryville, 6 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Providence, 7 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m. 

THURSDAY

Boys' soccer

     Silver Creek at Austin, 6 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Madison, 7:30 p.m. 

     Louisville Ballard at Providence, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Floyd Central Sectional — Eastern vs. Crawford County & Salem vs. Floyd Central-North Harrison winner, 5 p.m. 

     Silver Creek Sectional — Final, 4 p.m. 

     New Albany Sectional — New Albany vs. CAI-Corydon Central winner & Lanesville vs. South Central, 4:15 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville Sectional — Final, 4:30 p.m.      

Girls' soccer

     Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Salem at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. 

     Madison at Floyd Central, 7 p.m. 

     Christian Academy of Louisville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

     Henryville at Austin, 6 p.m. 

     Eastern at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     Charlestown at South Central, 7 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Clarksville, 7 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m. 

     Brownstown Central at Providence, 7 p.m. 

     Madison at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final

BOWLING

     7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.

GOLF

     4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MLB BASEBALL

     Noon, ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2

     2 p.m., ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1

    3 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2

    4 p.m., TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 2

     5 p.m., ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1

    7 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2

     10 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1

MEN'S SOCCER

     8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

NBA

     9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NHL

     8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 7, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris 

THURSDAY

GOLF

     4 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

     1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.

     4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

     4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2

     TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 3

     TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2

    TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3

    TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

     TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2

    TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3

     TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at West Virginia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

AP POLLS

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School     FPV     Rcd     TP     Pvs

 1. Center Grove     (13)     6-0     260     1

 2. Merrillville          5-0     218     3

 3. Lafayette Jeff          6-0     200     4

 4. Westfield          5-1     166     7

 5. Brownsburg          5-1     154     2

 6. Elkhart          5-0     144     6

 7. Carmel          4-2     106     8

 8. Indpls N. Central          4-2     58     5

 9. FW Carroll           5-1     48     9

10. Lawrence North          4-2     30     10

Others receiving votes: Homestead 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22.

Class 5A

 1. Indpls Cathedral     (13)     6-0     260     1

 2. Valparaiso          3-0     218     2

 3. FW Dwenger          5-1     214     3

 4. New Palestine          4-1     164     4

 5. Whiteland          5-1     146     6

 6. Decatur Central          4-2     122     7

 7. Ev. North          5-1     90     5

 8. Michigan City          3-1     82     10

 9. Castle          4-1     42     NR

10. Floyd Central          4-2     40     8

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30, New Albany 14, Lafayette Harrison 8.

Class 4A

 1. Mt. Vernon      (11)     6-0     256     1

 2. Mooresville     (2)     6-0     238     2

 3. Ev. Central          6-0     188     6

 4. E. Central          5-1     174     5

 5. Roncalli          4-1     142     7

 6. Lowell          5-0     108     8

 7. Jasper          5-1     102     3

 8. Leo          5-1     90     9

 9. Hobart          3-2     58     4

10. Columbia City          6-0     38     NR

Others receiving votes: Northridge 14, Delta 12, Silver Creek 8, Pendleton Hts. 2.

Class 3A

 1. Indpls Chatard     (11)     5-1     256     1

 2. Mishawaka Marian     (1)     6-0     230     2

 3. Southridge     (1)     6-0     200     3

 4. W. Lafayette          5-1     192     4

 5. Danville          4-0     154     5

 6. Lawrenceburg          5-1     112     7

 7. Brebeuf          2-2     110     6

 8. Norwell          5-1     52     NR

 9. N. Montgomery          5-1     48     10

10. FW Concordia          3-3     40     8

Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8, Tri-West 6, Gibson Southern 6, Franklin Co. 4, Brownstown 2, Hanover Central 2.

Class 2A

 1. Andrean     (12)     5-1     258     1

 2. Eastbrook          5-1     214     2

 3. Pioneer          5-1     202     4

 4. Eastside     (1)     6-0     182     5

 5. Heritage Christian          4-1     126     3

 6. Triton Central          4-1     106     7

 7. Tell City          5-1     98     6

 8. Tipton          4-1     82     8

 9. Eastern (G'town)          6-0     66     9

10. S. Vermillion          5-1     36     10

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26, LaVille 14, Eastern Hancock 12, Ev. Mater Dei 6, Lapel 2.

Class A

 1. S. Adams     (10)     6-0     254     2

 2. Indy Lutheran     (3)     5-1     222     1

 3. Southwood          6-0     202     4

 4. W. Washington          5-0     152     6

 5. Covenant Christian          6-0     148     8

 6. S. Putnam          6-0     124     7

 7. Parke Heritage          4-1     120     3

 8. Adams Central          4-2     86     5

 9. N. Judson          5-1     56     NR

10. Lafayette Catholic          1-2     24     9

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18, Sheridan 12, Covington 8, Indpls Park Tudor 2, N. Daviess 2.

