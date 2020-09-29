AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Hauser at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Providence JV at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Silver Creek Sectional — Henryville vs. Charlestown & Silver Creek vs. Borden, 4 p.m.
New Albany Sectional — Corydon Central vs. CAI, 4:15 p.m.
Jeffersonville Sectional — Providence vs. Jeffersonville & Clarksville vs. New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Floyd Central Sectional — North Harrison vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Lanesville at Henryville, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Providence, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys' soccer
Silver Creek at Austin, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Ballard at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Floyd Central Sectional — Eastern vs. Crawford County & Salem vs. Floyd Central-North Harrison winner, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek Sectional — Final, 4 p.m.
New Albany Sectional — New Albany vs. CAI-Corydon Central winner & Lanesville vs. South Central, 4:15 p.m.
Jeffersonville Sectional — Final, 4:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Salem at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Madison at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Christian Academy of Louisville at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Henryville at Austin, 6 p.m.
Eastern at New Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at South Central, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Providence, 7 p.m.
Madison at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final
BOWLING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MLB BASEBALL
Noon, ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1
1 p.m., ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2
2 p.m., ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1
3 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2
4 p.m., TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 2
5 p.m., ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1
7 p.m., ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2
10 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
NBA
9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 7, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
THURSDAY
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2
TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 3
TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2
TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3
TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2
TBD, TBD — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3
TBD, TBD — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at West Virginia
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 260 1
2. Merrillville 5-0 218 3
3. Lafayette Jeff 6-0 200 4
4. Westfield 5-1 166 7
5. Brownsburg 5-1 154 2
6. Elkhart 5-0 144 6
7. Carmel 4-2 106 8
8. Indpls N. Central 4-2 58 5
9. FW Carroll 5-1 48 9
10. Lawrence North 4-2 30 10
Others receiving votes: Homestead 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22.
Class 5A
1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 6-0 260 1
2. Valparaiso 3-0 218 2
3. FW Dwenger 5-1 214 3
4. New Palestine 4-1 164 4
5. Whiteland 5-1 146 6
6. Decatur Central 4-2 122 7
7. Ev. North 5-1 90 5
8. Michigan City 3-1 82 10
9. Castle 4-1 42 NR
10. Floyd Central 4-2 40 8
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30, New Albany 14, Lafayette Harrison 8.
Class 4A
1. Mt. Vernon (11) 6-0 256 1
2. Mooresville (2) 6-0 238 2
3. Ev. Central 6-0 188 6
4. E. Central 5-1 174 5
5. Roncalli 4-1 142 7
6. Lowell 5-0 108 8
7. Jasper 5-1 102 3
8. Leo 5-1 90 9
9. Hobart 3-2 58 4
10. Columbia City 6-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 14, Delta 12, Silver Creek 8, Pendleton Hts. 2.
Class 3A
1. Indpls Chatard (11) 5-1 256 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 230 2
3. Southridge (1) 6-0 200 3
4. W. Lafayette 5-1 192 4
5. Danville 4-0 154 5
6. Lawrenceburg 5-1 112 7
7. Brebeuf 2-2 110 6
8. Norwell 5-1 52 NR
9. N. Montgomery 5-1 48 10
10. FW Concordia 3-3 40 8
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8, Tri-West 6, Gibson Southern 6, Franklin Co. 4, Brownstown 2, Hanover Central 2.
Class 2A
1. Andrean (12) 5-1 258 1
2. Eastbrook 5-1 214 2
3. Pioneer 5-1 202 4
4. Eastside (1) 6-0 182 5
5. Heritage Christian 4-1 126 3
6. Triton Central 4-1 106 7
7. Tell City 5-1 98 6
8. Tipton 4-1 82 8
9. Eastern (G'town) 6-0 66 9
10. S. Vermillion 5-1 36 10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26, LaVille 14, Eastern Hancock 12, Ev. Mater Dei 6, Lapel 2.
Class A
1. S. Adams (10) 6-0 254 2
2. Indy Lutheran (3) 5-1 222 1
3. Southwood 6-0 202 4
4. W. Washington 5-0 152 6
5. Covenant Christian 6-0 148 8
6. S. Putnam 6-0 124 7
7. Parke Heritage 4-1 120 3
8. Adams Central 4-2 86 5
9. N. Judson 5-1 56 NR
10. Lafayette Catholic 1-2 24 9
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18, Sheridan 12, Covington 8, Indpls Park Tudor 2, N. Daviess 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.