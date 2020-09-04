TODAY
Boys’ soccer
Jennings County at Silver Creek, 10 a.m.
Providence at Bloomington North, 11:30 a.m.
Floyd Central at Evansville Harrison, 1 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Jeffersonville Double Dual (Bloomington North), 10 a.m.
Silver Creek Invitational (Floyd Central), 10 a.m.
Cross country
Floyd Central, New Albany, Providence, Silver Creek at Columbus North Invitational, 9:30 a.m. at Cereland Park
Volleyball
Providence Early Bird Tourney, 9 a.m.
Rock Creek at Springs Valley, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys’ tennis
Madison at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Floyd Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
11 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
4 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
11:30 a.m., NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
Noon, CBS — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
12:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Army
4:30 p.m., ESPN — Southern Methodist at Texas State
8 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis
CYCLING
8 a.m., NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
11 a.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m., NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FOX — San Diego at Oakland
5 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
7 p.m., FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
8 p.m., MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
10:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco
MEN’S SOCCER
Noon, ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland
2:30 p.m., ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
8 p.m., FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City
NBA
6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m., CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10 a.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy
11 a.m., FS1 — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
1 p.m., FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
2 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOXING
6 p.m., FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights), Los Angeles
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland
1 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., TBS — Houston at LA Angels
7 p.m., ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers
MEN’S SOCCER
8 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami
NBA
3:30 p.m., ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., ABC — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m., ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
8 p.m., CBSSN — Chicago vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
MONDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m., ESPN — BYU at Navy
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
TENNIS
11 a.m., ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
