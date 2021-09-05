TODAY
Boys’ soccer
Louisville Ballard at New Albany, 8 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Providence at Jeffersonville, 4:30 p.m.
Seymour at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Cross country
Clarksville at Scottsburg Invitational, 5:30 p.m. Hardy Lake
Girls’ golf
North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge
Girls’ soccer
Floyd Central at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
New Albany at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.
Paoli at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE
BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — NY Mets at Miami
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland
7 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic
TENNIS
Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
SPORTS BRIEFS
FALL HOOPS LEAGUE SIGNUPS
Signups are underway for the 2021 Hoosier Hills Hoops Fall Individual League, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.
League games will be played four Sundays (Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3) at Charlestown High School. The divisions are as follows: elementary boys (grades 1-3 and 4-5); elementary girls (grades 3-5); middle school boys (grades 6-8); middle school girls (grades 6-8); high school boys (grades 9-12); high school girls (grades 9-12). Registration is $75 per player if registered by Aug. 18, or $85 after Aug. 18.
Registration is available at www.hoosierhillshoops.com/fall.
HUGHES GOLF SCRAMBLE SET
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the 10th annual Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble Sunday, Sept. 12 at Hidden Creek Golf Club at 4975 Utica Sellersburg Road in Sellersburg. This event helps raise operating funds for their cat shelter located at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, driving range, lunch and prizes. Players could win a 2021 Ford Ecosport in a Hole-In-One contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
APA is an all-volunteer, non-profit, no-kill cat shelter celebrating 22 years of saving lives. It is APA’s mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area — the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. We give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
Medical and maintenance expenses for APA’s furry friends are covered by fundraisers like this golf scramble, donations and income from the APA Thrift Store, Purr-fect Treasures, located at Spring and Market Streets in Jeffersonville.
Even if you don’t play golf, you can still support APA. Sponsorships are available in prices ranging from $50 to $1,000. One of the most popular opportunities is to sponsor a hole in honor of your business or furry friends. The cost for hole sponsorship is $100. Learn more at APA’s website: https://www.apa-pets.org/how-to-help/events/.
“Due to COVID-19, most of APA’s 2020 fundraising events were cancelled but we are back in 2021 working hard to make up for the loss," event organizer Linda Keith said. "The Linda J. Hughes Golf Scramble is one of our largest fundraising events. It is held annually in memory of Linda J. Hughes, one of APA’s founders, whose life was taken by cancer six years ago. Please consider a sponsorship and/or playing in the scramble. We need your help to keep the Fabulous Felines of APA healthy and happy until they find their furever homes.” For registration and sponsorship forms, please contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com.
