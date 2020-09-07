AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     CAI at Madison, 6 p.m. 

     Martha Layne Collins (Ky.) at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Jeffersonville at Providence, 4:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Seymour, 5 p.m. 

     Lanesville at CAI, 5 p.m. 

     New Washington at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Cross country

     Scottsburg Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, New Washington), 5:30 p.m. at Hardy Lake

Girls' golf

     Henryville, Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 4 p.m. at Valley View 

     Madison at New Albany, 4:30 p.m. at Valley View

Girls' soccer

     Silver Creek at New Albany, 5:30 p.m. 

     Providence at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Clarksville at Paoli, 6 p.m. 

     Bedford NL at New Albany, 6 p.m. 

     CAI at Seymour, 7 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY

Boys' soccer

     Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Mitchell, 6 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     New Washington at Charlestown, 4 p.m. 

     Salem at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     Borden, Charlestown at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. at Wooded View

     Floyd Central, North Harrison, Providence at Corydon Central, 4:30 p.m. at Old Capital

     Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise GC 

     Henryville, Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m. at Chariot Run

Volleyball

     New Washington at Clarksville, 6 p.m. 

     Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m. 

     Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Barr-Reeve at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m. (Wednesday), FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

CYCLING

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at NC

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at St. Louis

     6:30 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.)

     7 p.m., FS1 — Boston at Philadelphia

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark

     8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey

NBA 

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

     Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

     7 p.m., ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

     4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

     5:30 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

     6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA 

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. New York

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

