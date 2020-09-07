AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
CAI at Madison, 6 p.m.
Martha Layne Collins (Ky.) at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Jeffersonville at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
New Albany at Seymour, 5 p.m.
Lanesville at CAI, 5 p.m.
New Washington at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Cross country
Scottsburg Invitational (Clarksville, Henryville, New Washington), 5:30 p.m. at Hardy Lake
Girls' golf
Henryville, Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 4 p.m. at Valley View
Madison at New Albany, 4:30 p.m. at Valley View
Girls' soccer
Silver Creek at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Clarksville at Paoli, 6 p.m.
Bedford NL at New Albany, 6 p.m.
CAI at Seymour, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' soccer
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at Charlestown, 4 p.m.
Salem at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Girls' golf
Borden, Charlestown at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. at Wooded View
Floyd Central, North Harrison, Providence at Corydon Central, 4:30 p.m. at Old Capital
Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise GC
Henryville, Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m. at Chariot Run
Volleyball
New Washington at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Barr-Reeve at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Wednesday), FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at St. Louis
6:30 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.)
7 p.m., FS1 — Boston at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey
NBA
6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. New York
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
