AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at Charlestown, 4 p.m.
Salem at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Girls' golf
Borden, Charlestown at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. at Wooded View
Floyd Central, North Harrison, Providence at Corydon Central, 4:30 p.m. at Old Capital
Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise GC
Henryville, Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m. at Chariot Run
Volleyball
New Washington at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Barr-Reeve at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys' soccer
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.
Henryville at Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
CAI at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
Seymour at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' tennis
New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at CAI, 5 p.m.
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m.
Girls' golf
North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe
Jeffersonville, Corydon Central at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Girls' soccer
New Albany at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Madison, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Henryville at New Washington, 6 p.m.
New Albany at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Providence at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
5 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda
CYCLING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles
6:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles
GOLF
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
6 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m., MLBN — Kansas City at Cleveleand OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)
7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland
MEN'S SOCCER
12:30 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna
NBA
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
4 a.m., TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
8 p.m., CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
