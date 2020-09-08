AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Charlestown at Silver Creek, 6 p.m. 

     Rock Creek at Mitchell, 6 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     New Washington at Charlestown, 4 p.m. 

     Salem at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m. 

     Clarksville at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     Borden, Charlestown at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m. at Wooded View

     Floyd Central, North Harrison, Providence at Corydon Central, 4:30 p.m. at Old Capital

     Silver Creek, Scottsburg at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise GC 

     Henryville, Jeffersonville at South Central, 5 p.m. at Chariot Run

Volleyball

     New Washington at Clarksville, 6 p.m. 

     Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 7 p.m. 

     Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m. 

     Barr-Reeve at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

      

THURSDAY

Boys' soccer

     Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. 

     CAI at Scottsburg, 6 p.m. 

     Seymour at New Albany, 7 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m. 

     Clarksville at CAI, 5 p.m. 

     Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 5 p.m. 

     New Washington at South Central, 5 p.m. 

Girls' golf

     North Harrison at Providence, 4:30 p.m. at Champions Pointe 

     Jeffersonville, Corydon Central at Salem, 4:30 p.m. 

Girls' soccer

     New Albany at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.

     Providence at Madison,  6 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Henryville at New Washington, 6 p.m. 

     New Albany at Floyd Central, 7 p.m. 

     Providence at Columbus East, 7 p.m.  

     Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m. 

     South Central at Rock Creek, 7 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

     5 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda

CYCLING

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles

     6:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles

GOLF

     7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

     6 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6 p.m., MLBN — Kansas City at Cleveleand OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)

     7 p.m., FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

     7:45 p.m., FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

     10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna

NBA 

     6:30 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL 

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

     4 a.m., TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

     5:30 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

     6 a.m., TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

     Noon, ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

     6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA 

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Tags

Recommended for you