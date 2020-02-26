BOYS' BASKETBALL

SECTIONAL TICKETS ON SALE TONIGHT AT NEW ALBANY

Full-session tickets for the Class 4A Seymour Sectional go on sale to New Albany season-ticket holders only from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight at Door 9 (Vincennes St. entrance). Cost is $10. Season-ticket stubs required.

Non-season-ticket holders and/or any fan may purchase full-session tickets from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at Door (Vincennes St. entrance). Cost is $10.

IBCA TOP 20

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 boys' basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and rating points:

 1. Bloomington South (16)     22-0     394

 2. Lawrence North (3)     21-1     382

 3. Lawrence Central (1)     21-2     364

 4. Silver Creek      21-2     330

 5. Hamilton SE     16-5     295

 6. Indpls Attucks     18-4     287

 7. Culver Academies     15-4     249

 8. FW Blackhawk     19-3     248

 9. Brownsburg     17-4     246

10. Munster     19-1     196

11. Chesterton     20-2     188

12. Lafayette Jeff     20-4     167

13. Warren Central     15-5     162

14. Danville     19-2     148

15. Carmel     14-7     125

16. North Central     12-8      93

17. Cathedral     17-5      84

18. FW Carroll     16-5      48

19. Heritage Hills     18-3      41

20. SB Adams     19-3      25

     Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf Jesuit, Carroll (Flora), Columbus North, Fishers, FW Luers, Gary 21st Century, Greenwood Christian, Hammond, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Central Catholic, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, Northridge, Norwell, SB St. Joseph. 

AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Boys' basketball

     Charlestown at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

     Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys' basketball

     Clarksville at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     New Albany at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.

     Providence at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

     Castle at Jeffersonville, 8 p.m.

Boys' swimming

     IHSAA State Finals, 6 p.m.

College baseball

     WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.

College softball

     Saint Francis at IU Southeast, noon (DH)

SPORTS ON THE AIR

THURSDAY

GOLF

    5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman

    10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman

    5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees

    6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington

    9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Texas

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Delaware at College of Charleston

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Radford at Hampton

     7 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

     8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

     8 p.m., ESPN — Temple at Wichita State

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio State at Nebraska 

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at California

     10 p.m., CBSSN — St. Mary's at Santa Clara

     10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at USC

     11 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon State at Oregon

     11 p.m., ESPNU — California (Irvine) at California Poly

     11 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA

MEN'S SOCCER 

    10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club Léon at Los Angeles FC 

NBA 

     8 p.m., TNT — Portland at Indiana

     10 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Dallas at Boston

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    6 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

    7 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

    8 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina State

    9 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

     3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

     4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

     5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

     5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.

BOXING

     10:45 p.m., SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas

GOLF

    5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman

    2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    6:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz.

    3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets

    6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Detroit

    9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

    3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio University

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Wright State at Northern Kentucky

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas-Arlington

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider

     9 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Washington

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY 

     6 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame

     8:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

     8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Denver at St. Cloud State

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

     5 p.m., ACCN — Richmond at Duke

     7 p.m., ACCN — Hobart at Syracuse

MEN'S CURLING 

     11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)

MEN'S SOCCER 

    2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf

    2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City

    10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana 

NBA 

     8 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL 

     7 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

    8 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

    7 p.m., SECN — Florida at Georgia

    8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

