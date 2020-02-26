BOYS' BASKETBALL
SECTIONAL TICKETS ON SALE TONIGHT AT NEW ALBANY
Full-session tickets for the Class 4A Seymour Sectional go on sale to New Albany season-ticket holders only from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight at Door 9 (Vincennes St. entrance). Cost is $10. Season-ticket stubs required.
Non-season-ticket holders and/or any fan may purchase full-session tickets from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at Door (Vincennes St. entrance). Cost is $10.
IBCA TOP 20
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 boys' basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and rating points:
1. Bloomington South (16) 22-0 394
2. Lawrence North (3) 21-1 382
3. Lawrence Central (1) 21-2 364
4. Silver Creek 21-2 330
5. Hamilton SE 16-5 295
6. Indpls Attucks 18-4 287
7. Culver Academies 15-4 249
8. FW Blackhawk 19-3 248
9. Brownsburg 17-4 246
10. Munster 19-1 196
11. Chesterton 20-2 188
12. Lafayette Jeff 20-4 167
13. Warren Central 15-5 162
14. Danville 19-2 148
15. Carmel 14-7 125
16. North Central 12-8 93
17. Cathedral 17-5 84
18. FW Carroll 16-5 48
19. Heritage Hills 18-3 41
20. SB Adams 19-3 25
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf Jesuit, Carroll (Flora), Columbus North, Fishers, FW Luers, Gary 21st Century, Greenwood Christian, Hammond, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Central Catholic, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, Northridge, Norwell, SB St. Joseph.
AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Boys' basketball
Charlestown at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Borden at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys' basketball
Clarksville at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Bloomington North, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Castle at Jeffersonville, 8 p.m.
Boys' swimming
IHSAA State Finals, 6 p.m.
College baseball
WVU Tech at IU Southeast, 3 p.m.
College softball
Saint Francis at IU Southeast, noon (DH)
SPORTS ON THE AIR
THURSDAY
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, First Round, Muscat, Oman
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman
5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees
6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington
9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Texas
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., CBSSN — Delaware at College of Charleston
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
7 p.m., ESPNU — Radford at Hampton
7 p.m., FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
8 p.m., ESPN — Temple at Wichita State
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio State at Nebraska
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at California
10 p.m., CBSSN — St. Mary's at Santa Clara
10 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at USC
11 p.m., ESPN2 — Oregon State at Oregon
11 p.m., ESPNU — California (Irvine) at California Poly
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA
MEN'S SOCCER
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club Léon at Los Angeles FC
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — Portland at Indiana
10 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Dallas at Boston
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
7 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
8 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina State
9 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, San Bernardino County, Calif.
BOXING
10:45 p.m., SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
6:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz.
3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets
6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Detroit
9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio University
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton
7 p.m., ESPNU — Wright State at Northern Kentucky
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas-Arlington
9 p.m., ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider
9 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Washington
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m., BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State
7 p.m., NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Denver at St. Cloud State
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m., ACCN — Richmond at Duke
7 p.m., ACCN — Hobart at Syracuse
MEN'S CURLING
11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)
MEN'S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL
7 p.m., NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
7 p.m., SECN — Florida at Georgia
8:30 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
