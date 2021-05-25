SECTIONAL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers ram Rams

CLARKSVILLE — Kayce Quinn’s second-inning grand slam helped propel Providence to a 14-3 five-inning victory over Paoli in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Clarksville Sectional on Tuesday evening.
The Pioneers (9-15) will face Mitchell (16-11), which clobbered Crawford County 10-0 in five innings in Tuesday’s first semi, at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the sectional final. Providence will be seeking its sixth sectional title.
Tuesday, the Pioneers plated one run in the first before breaking it open in a five-run second that was highlighted by Quinn’s big blast.
Providence added six more runs in the third. The Rams responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning before the Pioneers tallied twice more in the fifth frame.
Kate Weber and Quinn had two hits apiece to pace Providence at the plate. In addition to her four RBIs, Quinn also scored three times while Weber drove in two and scored twice. Hailey Crisp, the winning pitcher, added a pair of RBIs while Lillie Weber, Sydney Shireman, Sami Mayrose and Julia Thomas each touched home twice.
Crisp allowed three unearned runs on six hits while striking out three over the five frames.
CLASS 2A CLARKSVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): Crawford County 10, Eastern 1
Game 2 (Monday): Mitchell 13, Clarksville 2
Game 3 (Tuesday): Mitchell 10, Crawford County 0
Game 4 (Tuesday): Providence 14, Paoli 3
PROVIDENCE 14, PAOLI 3
Providence 156 02 — 14 8 1
Paoli 003 00 — 3 6 4
W — Hailey Crisp. L — McBride. 2B — Charles (Paoli), Ashley (Paoli). HR — Kayce Quinn (Providence).
Game 5 (Thursday): Mitchell (16-11) vs. Providence (9-15), 5 p.m.
BRAVES ADVANCE
LANESVILLE — Borden beat South Central 12-0 in the first round of the Class A Lanesville Sectional on Tuesday evening.
The Braves (11-10) advance to face West Washington (18-9), which clipped the host Eagles 8-1 in Tuesday's first game, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first semifinal. Christian Academy to take on Orleans at 8 p.m. in the second semi.
The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 61 at LANESVILLE
Game 1 (Tuesday): West Washington 8, Lanesville 1
Game 2 (Tuesday): Borden 12, South Central 0
Game 3 (Thursday): West Washington (18-9) vs. Borden (11-10), 6 p.m.
Game 4 (Thursday): Christian Academy (0-2) vs. Orleans (1-20), 8 p.m.
Game 5 (Saturday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
PIRATES FALL
SCOTTSBURG — Brownstown Central clipped Charlestown 5-2 Tuesday evening in the first round of the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional.
The game was tied 1-all after the first inning before the Braves tallied two runs in the bottom of the second and two more in the third to take control. Charlestown managed to score once in the fourth, but that was it.
Kyley Fetz and Savannah Gaither paced the Pirates with two hits apiece.
Brownstown (13-6) will face North Harrison (10-10), which topped Madison 7-3 in Tuesday night's second game, at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the second sectional semifinal. Silver Creek (18-9) will face the host Warriorettes (23-3) at 5:30 p.m. in the first semi.
CLASS 3A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): Silver Creek 5, Corydon Central 4
Game 2 (Monday): Scottsburg 12, Salem 2
Game 3 (Tuesday): Brownstown Central 5, Charlestown 2
Game 4 (Tuesday): North Harrison 7, Madison 3
Game 5 (today): Silver Creek (18-9) vs. Scottsburg (23-3), 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 (today): Brownstown Central (13-6) vs. North Harrison (10-10), 7:30 p.m.
Game 7 (Thursday): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.