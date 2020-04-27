ABBY JAMISON
• High school: Floyd Central.
• Parents: Tim & Susan Jamison.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Tennis & Floyd Central Dance Marathon.
• GPA: 5.014.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory is from [Hoosier Hills C]onference finals sophomore year against Columbus East. I was playing number three singles, and my coach told me that the match would most likely come down to my court. I won my match, and we won 3-2 as a team, bringing the conference title back to Floyd. It was a great feeling knowing I helped my team accomplish one of our main goals for the season.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss my teammates, especially my senior teammates as we’ve truly grown up together. I will also miss my coaches, Robert Kleeman and Nick Roby, who have always been there for me and knew just what to say during matches. Overall, I will miss the atmosphere of Floyd Central tennis. Sportsmanship is of utmost importance and we fight until the last point of every match.
• College plans: I will be attending Centre College, majoring in behavioral neuroscience on the pre-med track and playing tennis.
