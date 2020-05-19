Adonis Boyd
• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Parents: Donald Boyd & Pamela Cunningham.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Wrestling, track, student council, I started the recycling program.
• GPA: 3.89.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: The bus breaking down and us all dancing on the side of the highway last year.
• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss how nice the weather felt during practice, and all my teammates.
• College plans: I will be wrestling at Bellarmine University.
