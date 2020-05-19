2-8-20_JeffWrestlingRegional_49752.jpg (copy)

Jeffersonville senior Adonis Boyd celebrates after winning the 126-pound title in the Jeffersonville Regional this past season. He will continue his wrestling and academic careers at Bellarmine University.

 News and Tribune file photo

Adonis Boyd

• High school: Jeffersonville.

• Parents: Donald Boyd & Pamela Cunningham.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Wrestling, track, student council, I started the recycling program.

• GPA: 3.89.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: The bus breaking down and us all dancing on the side of the highway last year.

• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss how nice the weather felt during practice, and all my teammates.

• College plans: I will be wrestling at Bellarmine University.

Josh Cook

Tags

Recommended for you