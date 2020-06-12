Alayna Lacy setting

Jeffersonville senior Alayna Lacy played volleyball and tennis during her high school career for the Red Devils.

 News and Tribune file photo

Alayna Lacy 

• High school: Jeffersonville.

• Parents: Nicole Briscoe & Shane Lacy.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, tennis, Anchor Club, National Honor Society, class officer. I also play club volleyball at MAVA and am a member of the youth council at First Christian Church.

• GPA: 3.89.

• Favorite moment/memory of my sports: During my sophomore year of volleyball season, we played against Columbus East and beat them for the second time in all of school history!

• What I miss about my sports: I miss all of the friends that I have made playing high school sports.

• College plans: I plan to play volleyball at Delaware State while pursuing a degree in pre-veterinary science.

— Josh Cook

Tags

Recommended for you