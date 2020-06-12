Alayna Lacy
• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Parents: Nicole Briscoe & Shane Lacy.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, tennis, Anchor Club, National Honor Society, class officer. I also play club volleyball at MAVA and am a member of the youth council at First Christian Church.
• GPA: 3.89.
• Favorite moment/memory of my sports: During my sophomore year of volleyball season, we played against Columbus East and beat them for the second time in all of school history!
• What I miss about my sports: I miss all of the friends that I have made playing high school sports.
• College plans: I plan to play volleyball at Delaware State while pursuing a degree in pre-veterinary science.
— Josh Cook
