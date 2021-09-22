SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Alex Titus

Alexander Titus
• High school: Clarksville.
• Birthdate: Jan. 4, 2004.
• Parents: Kelly Titus Glover (mother), Chris Cox (father), Jamall Glover (stepfather).
• Siblings: Julian Glover, Olivia Glover, Cami Glover, Morgan Glover, Jasmine Drake, Clara Cox & Christopher Cox.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, track, cross country, Leadership Council, National Honor Society, student council.
• GPA: 4.2.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My proudest athletic moment is having a full cross country team. At one point, I was the only runner and now we have enough to score as a team.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Luke Zeller has had a large influence on my athletic career in the short time that I have known him. He has opened my eyes to new perspectives when it comes to the game of basketball and given me an opportunity to start on my ultimate career goal of becoming a coach.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Find someone to push you to get better, it could be a teammate or competitor. Find a reason to go take that extra step.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have meant a lot to me over my four years in high school. They have helped me bond with a lot of different people. I have spent countless hours with these people, so every moment is special.
• Career goal: Becoming a basketball coach at the collegiate level.