Henryville’s Allison Horn steps across home plate for a run during the Hornets’ 10-1 win over the host Musketeers in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional championship on May 24, 2018. She played golf, basketball and softball at Henryville.

 News and Tribune file photo

• High school: Henryville.

• Parents: Shannon Stumpf & Michael Horn.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, softball, golf.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory from softball was my freshman year when Coach Embry was teaching us how to feel for the fence when running to catch a fly ball and she then went for a foul pop fly and ran right into the fence. We tried not to laugh because we could tell she was so mad.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: Being out on the field with some of my best friends.

• College plans: I plan to attend Vincennes University for a year or two and then go into the Air Force.

— Josh Cook

