• High school: Henryville.
• Parents: Shannon Stumpf & Michael Horn.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, softball, golf.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory from softball was my freshman year when Coach Embry was teaching us how to feel for the fence when running to catch a fly ball and she then went for a foul pop fly and ran right into the fence. We tried not to laugh because we could tell she was so mad.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Being out on the field with some of my best friends.
• College plans: I plan to attend Vincennes University for a year or two and then go into the Air Force.
— Josh Cook
