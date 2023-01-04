 Skip to main content
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Leezer

• High school: Clarksville.

• Birthdate: Dec. 2, 2004.

ALeezer4.jpg

Clarksville senior Alyssa Leezer, a two-sport athlete for the Generals, was named the queen of last month’s Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.

• Parents: Kimberly Gambill & Michael Austin.

• Siblings: Austin & Ashton Leezer and Courtney & Laci Austin.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

Twitter handle: @LeezerAlyssa

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, track & field, football manager, Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Spirit Council, CFSI Youth Philanthropy Council.

• GPA: 4.2.

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Beating Providence in the first round of sectionals my sophomore year.

AlyssaLeezer.jpg

Clarksville senior Alyssa Leezer has competed in basketball and track & field for the Generals.

• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: All of my coaches and my mother have had the greatest influence on me. My mom has always pushed me to work hard and keep fighting through adversity. She has always been my biggest supporter in everything I do. Coach (Amanda) Carmichael has stayed with our team no matter what. Coach (Craig) Schoen pushed my understanding of the game of basketball. Coach (Tosha) Embry always encourages me to find ways to make, not only myself, but my team better.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Cherish every hard practice and every tough game, because before you know it it will all be coming to an end.

AlyssaLeezer.jpg

Clarksville’s Alyssa Leezer battles for a rebound during a game in 2021. 

• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me so many memories and friends that I will keep for a lifetime. They’ve also allowed me to find my love and passion that I want to enjoy for the rest of my life. They’ve built my personality and taught me many lessons. Personally, my whole life is surrounded by high school athletics.

• College plans: Attend IU Bloomington and major in sports management to pursue a career in sports analytics.

Lilly-4

Alyssa Leezer, a student at Clarksville High School, received a check earlier this month recognizing her as the recipient of a Lilly Scholarship.

