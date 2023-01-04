SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Leezer

• High school: Clarksville.
• Birthdate: Dec. 2, 2004.
• Parents: Kimberly Gambill & Michael Austin.
• Siblings: Austin & Ashton Leezer and Courtney & Laci Austin.
• Twitter handle: @LeezerAlyssa
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, track & field, football manager, Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Spirit Council, CFSI Youth Philanthropy Council.
• GPA: 4.2.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Beating Providence in the first round of sectionals my sophomore year.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: All of my coaches and my mother have had the greatest influence on me. My mom has always pushed me to work hard and keep fighting through adversity. She has always been my biggest supporter in everything I do. Coach (Amanda) Carmichael has stayed with our team no matter what. Coach (Craig) Schoen pushed my understanding of the game of basketball. Coach (Tosha) Embry always encourages me to find ways to make, not only myself, but my team better.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Cherish every hard practice and every tough game, because before you know it it will all be coming to an end.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me so many memories and friends that I will keep for a lifetime. They’ve also allowed me to find my love and passion that I want to enjoy for the rest of my life. They’ve built my personality and taught me many lessons. Personally, my whole life is surrounded by high school athletics.
• College plans: Attend IU Bloomington and major in sports management to pursue a career in sports analytics.