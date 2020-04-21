Andrew Snider action

Charlestown shortstop Andrew Snider attempts to tag out Columbus East's Luke Hostettler during a game his freshman year. Snider was a starter for the Pirates as a frosh. He'll continue his baseball career at Morehead State University.  

 News and Tribune file photo

ANDREW SNIDER

• High school: Charlestown.

• Parents: Justin & Laura Snider.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, baseball, National Honor Society, fishing club, Eastside Christian Church Youth Group. 

• GPA: 3.8.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Making my first varsity pitching start my freshman year against a Top 5 team in the state.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: Sectional time, because a lot of the community comes to support us, the games are packed and it is the best atmosphere to play in.

• College plans: Go to Morehead State University to play baseball and study business.

— Josh Cook 

