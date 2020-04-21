ANDREW SNIDER
• High school: Charlestown.
• Parents: Justin & Laura Snider.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, baseball, National Honor Society, fishing club, Eastside Christian Church Youth Group.
• GPA: 3.8.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Making my first varsity pitching start my freshman year against a Top 5 team in the state.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Sectional time, because a lot of the community comes to support us, the games are packed and it is the best atmosphere to play in.
• College plans: Go to Morehead State University to play baseball and study business.
— Josh Cook
