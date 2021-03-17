You have permission to edit this article.
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Anna Dablow

10-31-20_Brebeuf-v-SilverCreek_VB_SState_45759.jpg

Silver Creek senior Anna Dablow hits a kill attempt during the Dragons’ 3-1 loss to Brebeuf in the Class 3A semistate match at Jennings County on Saturday.

Anna Dablow

High school: Silver Creek.

Birthdate: April 13, 2003.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

Parents: John & Mindy Dablow.

Siblings: Caroline & Jack Dablow.

Twitter handle: @AnnaDablow

Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball and track.

GPA: 3.95.

MSC11.jpg (copy)

Anna Dablow competes in the Mid-Southern Conference meet her sophomore year. The Dragons won that meet in honor of former coach Darrell Kingery.

Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the Mid-Southern Conference title in track my sophomore year in honor of late coach Darrell Kingery.

10-24-20_MountVernon@SilverCreek-Regional_VB_41920.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek senior Anna Dablow looks to block a kill attempt during the Dragons’ 3-1 victory over Mount Vernon in the Class 3A Corydon Regional championship game in October.

Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My late track & field coach, Darrell Kingery, has been my biggest influence when it comes to athletics. He truly made me want to become a better athlete, and taught me to really love what I do.

Best advice I’ve ever been given: Learn to be comfortable in the uncomfortable.

Best advice I can give younger athletes: Set goals and work hard for them, and embrace every moment you get to play.

What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me lifelong friends I get to call teammates and have taught me how to work with others. They truly have been an experience of a lifetime.

College plans: Attend Purdue and go into elementary education or speech pathology.

10-17-20_VB-Sectional_2020_FB_41238.jpg

Silver Creek senior Anna Dablow swings on a kill attempt during the host Dragons' 3-0 sweep of Scottsburg in the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional final Saturday night.  

