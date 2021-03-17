SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Anna Dablow

Anna Dablow
• High school: Silver Creek.
• Birthdate: April 13, 2003.
• Parents: John & Mindy Dablow.
• Siblings: Caroline & Jack Dablow.
• Twitter handle: @AnnaDablow
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball and track.
• GPA: 3.95.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the Mid-Southern Conference title in track my sophomore year in honor of late coach Darrell Kingery.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My late track & field coach, Darrell Kingery, has been my biggest influence when it comes to athletics. He truly made me want to become a better athlete, and taught me to really love what I do.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Learn to be comfortable in the uncomfortable.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Set goals and work hard for them, and embrace every moment you get to play.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me lifelong friends I get to call teammates and have taught me how to work with others. They truly have been an experience of a lifetime.
• College plans: Attend Purdue and go into elementary education or speech pathology.