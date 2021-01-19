You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Annie Spicer

  • 2 min to read
AnnieSpiceraction.jpg

Henryville senior Annie Spicer participates in golf, swimming, softball for the Hornets. He has signed to play college softball at Grace College. 

Annie Spicer 

High school: Henryville.

Birthdate: March 11, 2003.

Parents: Brandon & Sara Spicer.

Siblings: Jack, Adam, Josiah, Kyle, Frankie & Henry Spicer.

Twitter handle: @AnnieSpicer6.

AnnieSpicerheadshot.jpg

Annie Spicer

Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Golf, swimming, softball, Key Club, student council, National Honor Society.

GPA: 3.979.

Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My favorite athletic moment was when I hit my first home run. I was playing on my travel team, the Southern Indiana Redbirds. The opposing pitcher had thrown two balls in a row that the umpire had called “balls.” I knew she would be throwing a good one next. I remember being ready to hit the ball hard. Sure enough, she threw one right down the middle. I had perfect contact and the ball flew. As I rounded first base, my first-base coach jokingly told me “remember to touch all of the bases.” It was such an amazing feeling to finally hit a home run, and having my team greet me at home plate made it even better. My dad was the only family member who was there, but he was all that I needed.

Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents have had the greatest influence on my athletic career. They pushed me when I wanted to stop, and they supported me throughout failures and successes. I would not be the person and athlete I am today without them.

Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I’ve ever been given is to just have fun. Athletics are serious and competitive, but they are supposed to be fun, too. After all, it is just a game, isn’t it? Have fun with what you are doing, and you are guaranteed to have a good time.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

Best advice I can give younger athletes: The best advice I can give to younger athletes is to never give up. There were many times when I wanted to quit my sport because I was falling behind or was struggling. The best thing you can do for yourself is to keep pushing. Hard work will pay off!

What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have played a significant role in my life. Through these extracurriculars, I have learned the skills of teamwork, leadership, communication, responsibility and much more. I have also made new friendships that may not have transpired had I not participated in high school athletics.

College plans: I have signed with Grace College to play softball and pursue a degree in education.

Henryville swim coach Naomi Petty says: ”Annie is a very dedicated swimmer. She has been a member of the Henryville High School swim team, and the West Clark SeaCats, for six years. She serves as a team captain and is very helpful with assisting the coach, teaching techniques, motivating the team and being a leader. ... I am truly impressed with Annie as a person, athlete and academically.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you