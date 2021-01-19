SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Annie Spicer

Annie Spicer
• High school: Henryville.
• Birthdate: March 11, 2003.
• Parents: Brandon & Sara Spicer.
• Siblings: Jack, Adam, Josiah, Kyle, Frankie & Henry Spicer.
• Twitter handle: @AnnieSpicer6.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Golf, swimming, softball, Key Club, student council, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.979.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My favorite athletic moment was when I hit my first home run. I was playing on my travel team, the Southern Indiana Redbirds. The opposing pitcher had thrown two balls in a row that the umpire had called “balls.” I knew she would be throwing a good one next. I remember being ready to hit the ball hard. Sure enough, she threw one right down the middle. I had perfect contact and the ball flew. As I rounded first base, my first-base coach jokingly told me “remember to touch all of the bases.” It was such an amazing feeling to finally hit a home run, and having my team greet me at home plate made it even better. My dad was the only family member who was there, but he was all that I needed.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents have had the greatest influence on my athletic career. They pushed me when I wanted to stop, and they supported me throughout failures and successes. I would not be the person and athlete I am today without them.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I’ve ever been given is to just have fun. Athletics are serious and competitive, but they are supposed to be fun, too. After all, it is just a game, isn’t it? Have fun with what you are doing, and you are guaranteed to have a good time.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: The best advice I can give to younger athletes is to never give up. There were many times when I wanted to quit my sport because I was falling behind or was struggling. The best thing you can do for yourself is to keep pushing. Hard work will pay off!
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have played a significant role in my life. Through these extracurriculars, I have learned the skills of teamwork, leadership, communication, responsibility and much more. I have also made new friendships that may not have transpired had I not participated in high school athletics.
• College plans: I have signed with Grace College to play softball and pursue a degree in education.
• Henryville swim coach Naomi Petty says: ”Annie is a very dedicated swimmer. She has been a member of the Henryville High School swim team, and the West Clark SeaCats, for six years. She serves as a team captain and is very helpful with assisting the coach, teaching techniques, motivating the team and being a leader. ... I am truly impressed with Annie as a person, athlete and academically.”