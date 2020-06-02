• High school: Charlestown.
• Parents: Brian & Cathryn Wight.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, soccer, track, National Honor Society, NexGen.
• GPA: 4.85.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory would be last year's track season when I won sectional in the 400-meter dash by a lean across the finish line.
• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss my teammates and not being able to break the records I planned on this year. I also miss the encouragement of my coaches.
• College plans: I plan on attending the University of Louisville to major in criminal justice and pursue a career as a criminal profiler.
— Josh Cook
