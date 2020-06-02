Ashley Wight

Charlestown senior Ashley Wight won the 400-meter dash at last year's Jeffersonville Sectional by one-hundredths of a second. 

• High school: Charlestown. 

• Parents: Brian & Cathryn Wight.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, soccer, track, National Honor Society, NexGen.

• GPA: 4.85.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory would be last year's track season when I won sectional in the 400-meter dash by a lean across the finish line.

• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss my teammates and not being able to break the records I planned on this year. I also miss the encouragement of my coaches.

• College plans: I plan on attending the University of Louisville to major in criminal justice and pursue a career as a criminal profiler. 

