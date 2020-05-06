• High school: Charlestown.
• Parents: Heather & Jeremy Duncan.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, track & field, National Honor Society, NHRA Drag Racing (2019 NHRA Division 3 high school champion).
• GPA: 3.5.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Cheering Harrison (Adams) on in the 3,200-meter run at [Corydon Central's] Stargazer a few seasons ago.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: The atmosphere at high school track meets, particularly the big meets.
• College plans: Attend University of Detroit Mercy and major in business administration while competing on the track & field team.
— Josh Cook
