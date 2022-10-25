SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Ben Kelly

Ben Kelly
• High school: Providence.
• Birthdate: Oct. 23, 2004.
• Parents: Jennifer & Joel Kelly.
• Siblings: Kieran & Drew.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, track, math team & National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.9.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the 4 by 400 relay at sectionals and celebrating with the team.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My dad. He convinced me and my brother Drew to continue running, and he pushes me to be my best and is always there to give advice.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” — Providence boys’ basketball coach Ryan Miller.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Trust the process and have fun.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me the opportunity to learn from great coaches, meet life-long friends and make memories I’ll never forget.
• College plans: Undecided.