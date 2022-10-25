 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Ben Kelly

Ben Kelly 

• High school: Providence.

BenKelly1.jpg

Providence senior Ben Kelly runs to a 16th-place finish in last Saturday’s Brown County Semistate. This Saturday, Kelly will compete in the IHSAA State Finals.

• Birthdate: Oct. 23, 2004.

• Parents: Jennifer & Joel Kelly.

• Siblings: Kieran & Drew.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, track, math team & National Honor Society.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

• GPA: 3.9.

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the 4 by 400 relay at sectionals and celebrating with the team.

• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My dad. He convinced me and my brother Drew to continue running, and he pushes me to be my best and is always there to give advice.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” — Providence boys’ basketball coach Ryan Miller.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Trust the process and have fun.

BK1.jpg

Providence’s Ben Kelly completes in a track & field meet last season. Kelly advanced to the IHSAA State Finals in the 1,600-meter relay last spring.

• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me the opportunity to learn from great coaches, meet life-long friends and make memories I’ll never forget.

• College plans: Undecided.

Tags

Trending Video