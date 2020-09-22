Ben Landers

• High school: Silver Creek.

• Birthdate: Aug. 9, 2002.

• Parents: John & Dana Landers.

• Siblings: Josh & Audrey.

• Twitter handle: @ben_landers2.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, volleyball, National Honor Society, Euchre Club, Ozone.

• GPA: 3.9.

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Playing football with my older brother.

• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My dad.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: There are things that you think and things that you say.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Don’t worry about anyone but yourself.

• What high school athletics have meant to me: Playing with my best friends and representing my school.

• College plans: Attend the University of Louisville.

Tags

Recommended for you