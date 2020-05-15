BISHOP EDWARDS
• High school: Providence.
• Parents: Jessica Bolduc & Andre Edwards.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, track.
• GPA: 3.2.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Enjoying the perfect days in the spring.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss competing and trying to break the long jump record.
• College plans: Play football and study education at Pittsburg State.
— Josh Cook
