Providence's Bishop Edwards plunges into the sand while competing in the long jump event. Edwards played football and competed in track & field for the Pioneers. He will continue his football and academic careers at Pittsburg State. 

BISHOP EDWARDS

• High school: Providence.

• Parents: Jessica Bolduc & Andre Edwards.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, track.

• GPA: 3.2.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Enjoying the perfect days in the spring. 

• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss competing and trying to break the long jump record.

• College plans: Play football and study education at Pittsburg State. 

— Josh Cook 

