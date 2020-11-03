BO GILTNER
• High school: New Washington.
• Birthdate: Dec. 16, 2002.
• Parents: Tom & Brandi Giltner.
• Siblings: Jack, Paul, Remi & Ava.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, basketball, baseball.
• GPA: 3.95.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: The first time I dunked a basketball.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Former boys’ basketball coach and current athletic director Jonathan May.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Put in the work now, or you will regret it later.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Give your best effort in everything you do. You will never regret giving it your all.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have meant a lot to me. They helped me to build close relationships with people I probably would not have without athletics. High school athletics have really made high school enjoyable. Representing your school in a sport is a completely unmatched feeling.
• College plans: I plan on attending Bellarmine University to pursue a degree in exercise science, and then continue to work to become a physical therapist.
