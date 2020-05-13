• High school: Clarksville.
• Parents: Heather & Bobby Cummings II.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, baseball, National Honor Society, student council.
• GPA: 3.95.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning sectionals my sophomore year. I think we would have done the same this year if we had the opportunity.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Playing with some of my best friends. I was definitely looking forward to making my last year my best.
• College plans: Attending Purdue as a science major in the fall.
