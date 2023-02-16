SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Braden Moore

Charlestown senior Braden Moore won his first sectional and regional titles earlier this postseason.
Today, Moore will compete in the IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Moore (29-9) will face Warren Central junior Brenton Russell (41-3), who is ranked ninth in the state, in a first-round match of the 160-pound weight class.
Get to know Moore a little bit more below.
Braden Moore
• High school: Charlestown.
• Birthdate: Dec. 9, 2004.
• Parents: Bill & Brittney Moore and Chris & Jodie Parsons.
• Siblings: Sydney, Henry, Margot.
• Sport I’m involved in: Wrestling.
• GPA: 4.78.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Without a doubt, qualifying for state last weekend. This has always been my goal since my freshman year of high school. After the match, I walked up the bleachers and met up with my dad. We stepped to the side and hugged each other. He was crying and told me how proud he was of me. He told me this is the payoff that happens when you put in both the time and the hard work.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My dad. He believes in the life lessons that come from being an athlete and has pushed me every day to be the best version of myself for as long as I can remember. He has supported me every step of the way and I am grateful to have someone like him around me.
• Best advice I have ever been given: “Always believe in yourself and aspire to go beyond what you believe is possible.”
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Be consistent. Practice all year round and focus on one thing at a time.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: Competing in sports has taught me what it means to exercise discipline in everything you do, work hard to achieve your goals, dig deep down inside of yourself when facing adversity to persevere and have faith. These are values I will carry with me throughout my life.
• College plans: Biology major plus pre-med at Indiana University-Bloomington. I want to become a doctor someday.