• High school: Floyd Central.
• Birthdate: April 16, 2004.
• Parents: David & Kristin Kennedy.
• Siblings: Teagan, Nolan & Ainsley.
• Twitter handle: @BrockKennedy10.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, photo editor of Bagpiper (Floyd Central newspaper), National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.8.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: The favorite moment of my athletic career has to be hitting a top-corner banger from 20 yards out my junior year against rival Providence in the last minute of the game. I really didn’t expect the shot to go in, but the second it hit the net it was the greatest feeling ever, everyone rushed to me and we all celebrated hard that night.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My club (Elite FC KY) coach Jordan Heuglin. Despite only playing one season with him, he has taught me more about soccer in that small period of time than nearly every other coach I have ever had. I don’t feel like I would understand the game as well as I do now without his guidance.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I have ever been given was given to me by my former AP World History teacher: “Stay up late. Take risks. Party hard. Have fun. Don’t take life too serious. Remember, it’s just school. Go for the prettiest girl. Enjoy every moment of life.”
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: The best advice I can give to young athletes is something nearly every senior ends up saying — cherish the time you have in high school sports for as long as you can. Before you know it, you’ll be in your senior season coming into the sectional tournament thinking: “Where has all of this gone, I was just in my freshman year what seems like days ago.” The friendships and experiences you have now are like none other. Live it up while you can!
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics to me are a way to clear my mind. No matter what is going on in my life, it all disappears when I’m with the boys on the field, bus, film room or wherever. All of my worries and stresses go away. To me high school athletics/soccer is the best therapist in the world.
• College plans: I’m not 100 percent sure of my college intentions, but I am looking at Purdue and IU to major in marketing management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.