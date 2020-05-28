CECI RUSH
• High school: Providence.
• Parents: Shannon & Todd Rush.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, track, Student Ambassador, National Honor Society.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Jumping and running with some awesome girls and coaches.
• What I miss about my spring sport: I will miss my teammates and coaches pushing me to be the best and always supporting me.
• College plans: Play volleyball at the University of Louisville and major in biology and then attend dental school.
— Josh Cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.