Ceci Rush high jump

Providence senior Ceci Rush competes in last year's Faulkner Relays. At the Floyd Central Sectional, Rush helped the Pioneers' 1,600-meter relay team to a third-place finish while also tying for seventh in the high jump. She will play volleyball at the University of Louisville. 

 News and Tribune file photo

CECI RUSH

• High school: Providence. 

• Parents: Shannon & Todd Rush.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, track, Student Ambassador, National Honor Society. 

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Jumping and running with some awesome girls and coaches.

• What I miss about my spring sport: I will miss my teammates and coaches pushing me to be the best and always supporting me.

• College plans: Play volleyball at the University of Louisville and major in biology and then attend dental school.

— Josh Cook  

Tags

Recommended for you