SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Chase Benner

8-13-21_C-Town@FloydCentral_FB-Scrimmage_04993.jpg (copy)

Charlestown senior Chase Benner looks down field during the Pirate’s preseason scrimmage at Floyd Central. Last Friday night, while subbing for injured starter Clay McClelland, Benner threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Charlelstown’s season-ending 24-21 loss to Greensburg in a Class 3A, Sectional 31 first-round game.

• High school: Charlestown.

• Birthdate: May 18, 2004.

• Parents: Scott & Jennifer Benner.

• Sibling: Ava Benner.

• Twitter handle: @C_Benner2

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Football, basketball, WPMQ Sports Broadcasting, National Honor Society, Grace Lutheran Church member.

• GPA: 4.6.

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Leading our football team back from down 24-7 in the fourth quarter vs. Greensburg in sectionals while playing on a broken foot. We lost 24-21, but still was a very memorable moment for my last “Friday Night Lights.”

ChaseB1.jpg

Charlestown senior Chase Benner takes a shot during the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament last season. The 6-foot-6 forward has been a welcome recent addition to the team after missing the start of the season due to a broken foot he suffered in his final football game.

• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My dad, because he instilled a love for sports in me at a young age. He also taught me everything I know about football and basketball.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The only person that can stop you from reaching your goals is yourself.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Cherish every moment in your sport because it all goes by in a flash.

ChaseB2.jpg

Charlestown’s Chase Benner runs the football against Providence during a game in his junior year. After playing tight end (he had 14 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown) most of this past season, Benner switched back to quarterback after an injury to starter Clay McClelland. In his final game, Benner threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Greensburg in the first round of the sectional.

• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have brought me some of my favorite memories. There’s no feeling like a big win on a Friday night at home when the stands are full. Those are memories that will stay with me forever.

• College plans: Play football and study exercise science at either the University of Indianapolis or Marian University.

