Borden senior Chloe Holtshouser played volleyball and tennis for the Braves during her high school career. She plans on attending the University of Louisville’s Speed School.

Chloe Holtshouser 

• High school: Borden.

• Parents: Ed & Chris Holtshouser.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, tennis, Student Athletic Advisory Committee, National Honor Society, student council, Outdoor Club.

• GPA: 4.0.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Every single bus ride was always so much fun and playing with some of my best friends.

• What I miss about my spring sport: I’m going to miss the atmosphere and competition. Also, the accountability that you have to have while on the court. However, I will miss my coach and teammates the most.

• College plans: I am going to attend the Speed School at the University of Louisville to get a degree in engineering.

