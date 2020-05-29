Collin Malloy

• High school: New Albany.

• Parents: Justin & Amber Malloy.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, track.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Going to state my junior year and seeing everyone and being able to run in that.

• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss being the leader of my team, and having a team to build upon and competing together.

• College plans: I plan on going to the University of Louisville and majoring in computer info and security.

 

