Collin Malloy
• High school: New Albany.
• Parents: Justin & Amber Malloy.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, track.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Going to state my junior year and seeing everyone and being able to run in that.
• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss being the leader of my team, and having a team to build upon and competing together.
• College plans: I plan on going to the University of Louisville and majoring in computer info and security.
