Jeffersonville senior Conner Christopher throws a pitch during the Red Devils' 7-2 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in last year's Class 4A BNL Sectional championship game. It was the second straight sectional title for Jeff. 

 News and Tribune file photo

• High school: Jeffersonville.

• Parents: Shannon & Franci Christopher

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, National Honor Society. 

• GPA: 4.45.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning sectionals back-to-back years.

• What I miss about my spring sport: Everything. All of my teammates, coaches, friends and the game of baseball. The ups, downs, sideways, you name it. I’m missing just about all of it

• College plans: Attending Olney (Ill.) Central College to major in business and play baseball.

— Josh Cook  

