• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Parents: Shannon & Franci Christopher
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 4.45.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning sectionals back-to-back years.
• What I miss about my spring sport: Everything. All of my teammates, coaches, friends and the game of baseball. The ups, downs, sideways, you name it. I’m missing just about all of it
• College plans: Attending Olney (Ill.) Central College to major in business and play baseball.
— Josh Cook
