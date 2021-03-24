SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Connor Gilles

CONNOR GILLES
• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Birthdate: April 3, 2003.
• Parents: Bobby Gilles & Christine Nash.
• Siblings: Mckayla Gilles, Lydiana Gilles, Mercy Nash, Grace Nash, Logan Gilles, Garrett Gilles.
• Twitter handle: @connorgilles3.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Wrestling, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 4.25.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Defeating a Tell City wrestler in the 145-pound weight class at the Jasper Semistate to go to state after getting pinned by a Tell City wrestler in the sectional finals a year prior.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My grandma, Claudean Gilles.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: “You only get what you earn.”
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Find time to get better at your sport every day, and show up early and leave late every practice.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: Wrestling in high school has made me the person I am. I built lifelong friendships and shed more blood, sweat and tears with my teammates than I’ll probably shed for the rest of my life. Looking back at it the only regret I have is not practicing harder and more often.
• College plans: I plan to study finance and accounting in college and am currently looking at wrestling at Bellarmine, Indiana Tech or the University of Indianapolis.