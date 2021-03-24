You have permission to edit this article.
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Connor Gilles

Jeffersonville’s Connor Gilles, right, battles Borden’s Lody Cheatham in the 145-pound final at the Jeffersonville Sectional on Jan. 30. Gilles sprained the PCL in his left knee during the match, but he still rallied for a 7-5 win to claim the sectional title.

CONNOR GILLES

High school: Jeffersonville.

Birthdate: April 3, 2003.

Parents: Bobby Gilles & Christine Nash.

Siblings: Mckayla Gilles, Lydiana Gilles, Mercy Nash, Grace Nash, Logan Gilles, Garrett Gilles.

Twitter handle: @connorgilles3.

Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Wrestling, National Honor Society.

GPA: 4.25.

Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Defeating a Tell City wrestler in the 145-pound weight class at the Jasper Semistate to go to state after getting pinned by a Tell City wrestler in the sectional finals a year prior.

Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My grandma, Claudean Gilles.

Best advice I’ve ever been given: “You only get what you earn.”

Jeffersonville senior Connor Gilles won sectional and regional titles at 145 pounds before placing fourth at the Jasper Semistate to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.

Best advice I can give younger athletes: Find time to get better at your sport every day, and show up early and leave late every practice.

What high school athletics have meant to me: Wrestling in high school has made me the person I am. I built lifelong friendships and shed more blood, sweat and tears with my teammates than I’ll probably shed for the rest of my life. Looking back at it the only regret I have is not practicing harder and more often.

College plans: I plan to study finance and accounting in college and am currently looking at wrestling at Bellarmine, Indiana Tech or the University of Indianapolis.

