BAILEY CRAVENS
• High school: Silver Creek.
• Parents: Paul & Anga Cravens.
• Sport I’m involved in: Softball.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My first regular-season game of my junior year we played Corydon Central and they were also the team that beat us in the final round of sectionals the year before so we had a lot riding on our plate. That game was also the night my grandpa passed away, so I was debating on going to the game or not. My first at-bat of the game, and the first pitch that was pitched, I hit a home run over the left-field fence. I believe he was there with me on that hit.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: What I will miss most is leaving the family atmosphere that we had. We don’t just play as a team, we play as a family. Most of my teammates I had played with since I was 8 years old, so leaving them will be hard. I’ll also miss being coached by Nate Gibson. He’s been my coach since coach-pitch and it’s gonna be different not having him around.
• College plans: My college plans are to attend Lakeland College in Ohio to continue my softball career and to study criminal justice.
